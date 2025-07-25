Washington Sundar foxes Harry Brook to get him stumped for 3 on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

Off-spinner Washington Sundar once again delivered for India, dismissing Harry Brook cheaply on Day 3 (Friday, July 25) of the ongoing fourth Test against England. The contest is being played at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.The breakthrough came on the very first delivery of the 81st over of England's innings. Brook charged down the track looking for an aggressive stroke, but was completely deceived by the drift. The ball slid past his outside edge, and substitute wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel made no mistake in whipping off the bails.Watch the video of the dismissal here:The right-hander managed just three runs off 12 deliveries. Brook’s dismissal left the hosts at 349/4 after 80.1 overs.Washington Sundar strikes twice after lunch as England go past India’s first-innings totalEngland ended Day 2 at 225/2 after 46 overs, with Ollie Pope (20*) and Joe Root (11*) at the crease in response to India’s first-innings total of 358. The Indian bowlers showed much better discipline on the morning of Day 3 compared to their performance on Day 2, but they couldn’t break through as the English pair continued to score steadily.Pope brought up his 16th Test fifty off 93 balls, while Root reached the milestone in 99 deliveries. The duo batted brilliantly, adding 107 runs in 28 overs during the morning session. England went into lunch in a commanding position at 332/2 after 74 overs, with Pope on 70 and Root on 63.India finally broke the stand in the post-lunch session, with Washington Sundar providing the breakthrough. He dismissed Pope for 71 off 128 balls, thanks to a sharp catch by KL Rahul at first slip in the 77th over. Sundar struck again just four overs later, removing Harry Brook for only three runs in the 81st over.At the time of writing, the hosts were 360/4 after 87 overs, with Root unbeaten on 83 and captain Ben Stokes on four at the crease.