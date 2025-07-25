KL Rahul takes a sharp catch as Washington Sundar dismisses Ollie Pope to break 145-run partnership in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

KL Rahul took a sharp low catch as Washington Sundar dismissed Ollie Pope on Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, July 25. With the scalp, Sundar broke the 145-run partnership between Pope and Joe Root for the third wicket. The right-hander perished for 71 runs off 128 balls, comprising seven boundaries.The dismissal took place in the 77th over of England’s first innings, the third over after lunch break. Sundar bowled a tossed-up delivery that drifted into the right-hander. Pope tried to reach the ball for a drive, but the ball zipped through off the length and took an edge before Rahul took a low catch at first slip. Following the scalp, the batter was disappointed after missing out on a well-deserved ton.Watch the video below:Joe Root and Ollie Pope put England in a commanding position against India in the 4th TestA clinical batting display from Joe Root and Ollie Pope has put England in a commanding position against India in the 4th Test.At the time of writing, the hosts were 348/3, with Root (76 off 132) and Harry Brook (2 off 7) at the crease.Earlier on Day 2, England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley starred with the bat, scoring 94 off 100 and 84 off 113 deliveries, respectively. The duo put on a 166-run stand for the first wicket.Asked to bat first, the tourists were bundled out for 358 in their first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and Rishabh Pant chipped in with half-centuries. Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Shardul Thakur contributed with their 40s. Washington Sundar also added 27 runs to the scorecard.Skipper Ben Stokes emerged as the leading wicket-taker for England, returning with a fifer. Jofra Archer ably supported him with three wickets.The hosts are leading the five-match Test series 2-1. A win would help England take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.