Joe Root accidentally knocks off Mohammed Siraj’s watch while taking a run on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

England batter Joe Root unintentionally struck Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj’s watch with his bat while taking a run on Day 3 (Friday, July 25) of the ongoing fourth Test. Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester is hosting the contest.The moment unfolded during the fifth ball of the 52nd over in England’s innings. Siraj bowled a length delivery drifting down the leg side, which Joe Root attempted to flick but missed, and the ball struck his pads. As Siraj appealed with both arms outstretched, Root set off for a run.In the process, the pacer came into Root’s path, and while trying to avoid him, the batter accidentally struck Siraj’s watch with his bat. The watch got dislodged from Siraj’s wrist and fell to the ground.Watch the video of the moment here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSiraj was later seen fixing the watch, reattaching both sides, and putting it back on. Meanwhile, India reviewed the LBW appeal but lost it, as the ball was missing the stumps.Joe Root’s 38th Test ton puts England in command on Day 3 of the 4th TestEngland resumed Day 3 on 225/2 after 46 overs, with Ollie Pope (20*) and Joe Root (11*) continuing their reply to India’s first-innings total of 358. The duo dominated the morning session, adding 107 runs in 28 overs and taking England to a commanding 332/2 at lunch, with Pope unbeaten on 70 and Root on 63.India finally broke through in the second session, thanks to Washington Sundar. He ended the 144-run stand by removing Pope for 71 off 128 deliveries, with KL Rahul taking a sharp catch at first slip in the 77th over. Sundar struck again in the 81st over, dismissing Harry Brook for three.Meanwhile, Joe Root carried on his masterclass from one end, bringing up his 38th Test century off 178 balls. At tea on Day 3, England stood firmly at 433/4 after 102 overs, with Root unbeaten on 121 and Ben Stokes on 36.