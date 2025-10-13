"You might see Virat Kohli becoming the Man of the Series" - Former India keeper makes big statement on AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former India player Parthiv Patel has acknowledged that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's match fitness will be under question in the Men in Blue's upcoming ODI series against Australia. However, he opined that Kohli might end up as the Player of the Series, highlighting that the former India captain silences his critics whenever he is questioned.

India will face Australia in a three-match ODI series, with the first game scheduled to be played in Perth on Sunday, October 19. Kohli and Rohit, who last played international cricket in the 2025 Champions Trophy, are part of the 15-member Indian squad picked for the series.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Parthiv was asked about Kohli and Rohit's lack of game time ahead of the ODI series against Australia.

"This question will always be raised when you play after a long time. It will take Virat and Rohit some time. No matter how much you practice, when you go to the ground wearing an India T-shirt, a lot of things take over. Obviously, Rohit has worked a lot on his fitness, and we know how Virat keeps working on his fitness, so that question will never be asked," the former wicketkeeper responded.

"The question is about match fitness, as to how you manage yourself on the ground. There is no doubt that they will get used to the atmosphere, but match fitness will definitely be a question. However, whenever questions are asked, Virat Kohli has given solid answers. So I have a prediction. In this three-ODI series, you might see Virat Kohli becoming the Man of the Series," he added.

Virat Kohli has amassed 2,451 runs at an average of 54.46 in 48 ODI innings against Australia. He has scored 1,327 runs at an average of 51.03 in 29 ODI innings in Australia.

"You cannot prepare for Perth sitting here" - Parthiv Patel on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Rohit Sharma has aggregated 2,407 runs at an average of 57.30 in 46 ODI innings against Australia. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Parthiv Patel was asked whether Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's excellent record against Australia would hold them in good stead.

"Many times you play against a team against whom you consistently score runs, and that's the case with both of them. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have scored a lot of runs against Australia, not only in India, but also in Australia, but as Aakash (Chopra) and Sanjay Bangar said, it's right that you cannot prepare for Perth sitting here," he replied.

While acknowledging that Kohli and Rohit might have simulated the Australian conditions as part of their preparation, the cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that the duo might take some time to adjust to the pace and bounce Down Under.

"You try to create something similar to that, like you can prepare for bounce by playing with a plastic ball on a cement wicket, but the natural variation a surface has, you can figure out the bounce and pace only after going there. So it will take some time for you to adjust," Parthiv observed.

To conclude, Parthiv Patel pointed out that it will be early summer in Australia and it remains to be seen how the drop-in pitches behave. While acknowledging that it will be challenging for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the analyst added that the two Indian stalwarts are best equipped to adjust to the conditions.

