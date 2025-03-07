"You need to give that signal" - Wasim Jaffer's suggestion to Pakistan following dismal 2025 Champions Trophy campaign

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer believes Pakistan's team management must give their players a long rope if they want positive results in the future. The cricketer-turned-commentator's comments came after the Men in Green's disastrous 2025 Champions Trophy campaign.

Ad

The hosts and defending champions suffered an embarrassing group-stage exit at the ICC event. The side suffered back-to-back losses to New Zealand and India, while their last match with Bangladesh was washed out due to rain.

Jaffer opined that the Pakistani think tank must give a sense of security to their players, otherwise, they won't be able to play fearless cricket. Speaking in ex-Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali's latest YouTube video, he said (from 14:14):

Ad

Trending

"If you keep chopping and changing after every series, then the player would just play for himself and not think about the team. His aim would be to score his runs, so he doesn't get dropped. You need to give that signal from the top that the players will get 8-10 chances."

Ad

Jaffer attributed the lack of intent as one of the main reasons for the team's recent downfall. He added (from 12:58):

"Pakistan are playing very defensive cricket recently. The intent or the aggression is not visible. At most, it seems if Pakistan play very good, they will score 250 or 260. The approach needed to scores like 320 or 330 is not there. Don't get me wrong; Pakistan recently chased 350 as well. But they need to have that kind of approach in all matches."

Ad

Pakistan will now tour New Zealand to play five T20Is and three ODIs. They have made major changes to their lineup, with pacers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi getting dropped from the ODI team.

Salman Ali Agha replaced Muhammad Rizwan as the team's new T20I skipper. Along with Rizwan, ace batter Babar Azam also didn't find a place in the 20-over team.

"We have to focus on our intent and approach" - Salman Ali Agha ahead of Pakistan's New Zealand tour

Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha has acknowledged that the team would need an attacking approach during the five-match series against New Zealand. He hoped to see the side play fearless cricket.

Ad

Agha said during a press conference in Lahore (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo):

"We have to focus on our intent and approach. We have to improve that. In modern day cricket, these things are important. This is a young team and we want to play fearless cricket. That is high-risk cricket, which is a requirement in modern cricket. There will be failures with that approach, but we have to support our players."

The five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand kicks off at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback