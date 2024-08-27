"You need all the tools to perform it" - Mohsin Naqvi hopes Champions Cup enables PCB to perform 'surgery' amid Pakistan men's team's struggles

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi reckons the domestic tournament called the Champions Cup will enable them to perform the much-required 'surgery' to overcome the men's team's struggles. Naqvi stated that the selection committee hardly has the talent pool to choose players from currently.

Pakistan's performances across formats over the last few months have rung alarm bells significantly. They hit a new low on Sunday (August 25) when Bangladesh consigned them to a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the first of the two Tests in Rawalpindi.

Recalling his 'need to perform surgery' comment amid T20 World Cup 2024, the 45-year-old said the selection committee is not at fault. He expects the selectors will get a wider pool of players for replacements from the Champions Cup. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he stated:

"The problem is the selection committee has no pool to turn to from which to select players. I spoke of surgery because we need to fix our problems. But when we look at how to resolve them, we don't have any solid data or player pool which we can draw from. The whole system was a mess. The Champions Cup will produce great talent, and we'll have records for the games that happen. For surgery, you need all the tools to perform it."

Naqvi elaborated that kneejerk decisions are not possible, as suggested by fans and former cricketers. He said:

"This Cup will make domestic cricket strong, we'll have a pool of 150 players, and then the surgery we need to be done, the selection committee will do. People said 'do it all today, slit the throats of four-five players, and get rid of them'. You can't dump someone unless you have a better one to replace them."

The abilities and fitness levels of Pakistan's players have come massively into question after the defeat to Bangladesh. The hosts' top-order batters failed in both innings, while the bowlers toiled for 167.3 overs in the first innings.

"The selection committee had given the team 17 players" - Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan national cricket team. (Credits: PCB Twitter)

Naqvi feels the loss to Bangladesh had nothing to do with the selection committee, adding:

"Losing to Bangladesh is sad but the selection committee had given the team 17 players. If the coach or captain aren't playing some of them, that's their decision. The team management may have made a mistake, but that has nothing to do with the selection committee."

Shan Masood and Co. will be under massive pressure ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh, beginning on August 30 in Rawalpindi.

