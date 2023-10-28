"You had to pay for it in the end" - Aakash Chopra questions Babar Azam's captaincy in Pakistan's 2023 World Cup loss to South Africa

Aakash Chopra has criticized Babar Azam's captaincy in Pakistan's 2023 World Cup loss to South Africa.

The Men in Green set the Proteas a 271-run target after opting to bat first in Chennai on Friday, October 27. Temba Bavuma and company chased down the target with just one wicket and 16 deliveries to spare to virtually knock Pakistan out of the tournament.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Babar's captaincy contributed to Pakistan's loss. He said (1:05):

"When the match was going on, it was first eight wickets and then it became nine wickets, the only thing going on in my mind was what was that captaincy. At least tell what were you trying. You allowed singles. It didn't make any sense and you had to pay for it in the end."

The former India opener questioned the Pakistan skipper's tactics of allowing easy singles to the lower-order batters. He explained:

"So many overs were left and your main bowlers' overs were about to end. Only spin was left after that. But you kept all the options open for singles, that you will keep four or five players in the circle and rest to man the boundary."

Chopra pointed out that Babar should have been more attacking with his fields. He elaborated:

"What will you gain from that? If you were thinking that they would play till the end and then you might save it, which world are you in? It was totally beyond my understanding. How were you not keeping a slip for your main bowlers and extra fielders within the circle?"

Pakistan would have won the game if the on-field umpire had ruled Tabraiz Shamsi leg-before-wicket off Haris Rauf's bowling. Although Babar reviewed the decision, it wasn't overturned as the ball hitting the wickets turned out to be umpire's call.

"Nawaz always finds himself in a difficult situation" - Aakash Chopra

Keshav Maharaj hit the winning runs off Mohammad Nawaz's bowling. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra concluded by pointing out that Mohammad Nawaz has frequently been the unfortunate bowler to concede the winning runs. He observed (2:00):

"Nawaz's fate is also like that. Hardik Pandya hit one day on the Dubai ground. Then Ravichandran Ashwin hit it at the Melbourne ground. Here, Keshav Maharaj hit it, this was the Chennai ground. Nawaz always finds himself in a difficult situation."

Babar Azam had to choose between Nawaz and Usama Mir when South Africa needed five runs for a win, with all the Pakistan pacers having completed their quota of overs. He opted to go with the left-arm spinner, who was struck for a boundary by Keshav Maharaj after Shamsi took a single off the first ball.

