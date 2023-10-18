"You have to play your best against all these bowlers" - Virat Kohli on Shakib Al Hasan's challenge during IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup match

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli is aware of the task that he will have at hand against Bangladesh skipper and left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan when the duo face off in the 2023 World Cup in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

The two players have faced each other quite a lot over the years, especially in ODI cricket where Kohli has scored 140 runs off 148 deliveries from Shakib. However, Shakib has also managed to taste success, dismissing Kohli a staggering five times.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Virat Kohli had to say about Shakib Al Hasan ahead of the game:

“Over the years, I’ve played a lot against him. He’s got amazing control. He’s a very experienced bowler. He bowls very well with the new ball, knows how to deceive the batsman, and is also very economical.

"You have to play your best against all these bowlers, and if you aren't able to, these bowlers are able to create pressure and increase the chances of getting you out."

He further added:

"There are no big teams in the World Cup. Whenever you start focusing only on bigger teams, an upset happens.”

Shakib Al Hasan on Virat Kohli's wicket

Shakib Al Hasan is well aware of the fact that he has dismissed Virat Kohli five times in ODIs and wants to carry on with that momentum when the two teams face each other on Thursday.

Shed light on the value of Kohli's wicket, he stated on the aforementioned media channel:

“He’s a special batsman, probably the best batsman in the modern era. I think I’m lucky to get him out 5 times. Of course, it will give me great pleasure, taking his wicket.”

Kohli's woes against left-arm spin of late have been well-documented and that makes his match-up against Shakib an intriguing one to look forward to.