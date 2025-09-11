"You play hard, but you play fair" - Discarded Team India batter lauds Suryakumar Yadav's sporting gesture in IND vs UAE 2025 Asia Cup match

Ajinkya Rahane praised Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav's decision to withdraw a run out appeal during the 2025 Asia Cup clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, September 10. The Indian side kicked off their campaign with a clinical nine-wicket victory.

Apart from the Men in Blue's dominant show, the thing that grabbed a lot of attention was Junaid Siddique's run out. The UAE pacer went for a big hit off Shivam Dube's bowling in the 13th over but failed to get any connection.

Siddique appeared to be distracted by a towel falling from Dube's trousers. He was outside the crease while signallng the same. Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson collected the ball and inflicted a direct hit.

While Siddique was run out, he survived as Suryakumar withdrew the appeal, considering that the UAE player was distracted. Lauding the Indian skipper for the descision, Rahane said in his latest YouTube video (at 1:28):

"It was a great call by Team India and captain Surya because Junaid was not looking for run. I guess he was not aware about where the crease was. As a wicketkeeper, as a fielder, when you get a ball in hand, your intent or your instinct is to aim at the stumps.

"It was the right call made by Team India. They have shown great character and very good sportsman's spirit. That's what you want to see when you play a game of cricket. You play hard, but you play fair."

Meanwhile, the UAE were bowled out for just 57 after being invited to bat first in the 2025 Asia Cup match. Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube claimed four and three wickets, respectively. India chased the target in just 4.3 overs, with opener Abhishek Sharma scoring 30 runs off 16 balls.

"They are going to need a quality fast bowler" - Ajinkya Rahane's take on India's playing XI in 2025 Asia Cup clash against UAE

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was a notable absentee from India's playing XI for their opening match of the 2025 Asia Cup. Jasprit Bumrah was the only frontline fast bowler in the lineup.

All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube were the other seam-bowling options. Ajinkya Rahane opined that India will need Arshdeep when they take on "quality' teams later in the tournament.

The 37-year-old remarked in the same video (at 0:15):

"Personally, I think this was a very well-balanced team. The only player who was missing (from) what I had mentioned in my last video was Arshdeep Singh, and I would love to see him in the playing XI and bowling with Bumrah because when the Indian team plays with quality opposition, they are going to need a quality fast bowler.

"If Hardik Pandya bowls in the powerplay, you will need someone who can bowl with Jasprit Bumrah in the death overs. So, I'm sure somewhere down the line in this tournament, Arshdeep Singh will get a chance," he added (at 0:34).

India's next 2025 Asia Cup match will be against Pakistan. The contest will take place at the same venue on Sunday, September 14.

