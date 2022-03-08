"You are powerful, amazing & can pursue any dreams" - Bismah Maroof and other cricketers wish fans on the occasion of Women's Day

Pakistan women's cricket team captain Bismah Maroof has shared a heartwarming post on the occasion of International Women's Day.
Maroof is currently busy with the ongoing Women's World Cup in New Zealand, where she has traveled with her six-month-old baby.
Taking to Twitter on the occasion of Women's Day, she wrote:
"It would have been great to have a win on #WomensDay but I want to tell all the women, especially little girls around the globe today: you are powerful, amazing & can pursue any dreams, no matter what. P.S thanks for all the love & prayers for me & my Fatima ❤️ #blessed."
Apart from Maroof, many others from the cricketing fraternity, including Rishabh Pant and Sachin Tendulkar, also took to Twitter to extend their wishes.
Here are some of the tweets:
International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 to commemorate the cultural, political and socio-economic achievements of women over the years.
Pakistan go down against Australia despite Bismah Maroof's unbeaten 78
The Women in Green have made a poor start to their World Cup campaign, losing against India and Australia.
Asked to bat first, Pakistan posted 190 runs on the board in their most recent match against the Aussies, riding on Bismah Maroof's 78* off 122 balls. After an early setback where they were reduced to 44/4, Maroof and Aliya Riaz steadied the ship with a 99-run stand to propel the Asian giants to a challenging total.
However, it was not enough for them to seal the win. Alyssa Healy made 72 off 79 balls to set up the win for Australia before Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry took them home in just 34.4 overs.
Pakistan currently toil at the bottom of the points table with two defeats from as many matches.