“You have to qualify for Super 4s to play Pakistan 3 times” - Dravid downplays hype around the possibility of multiple Indo-Pak Asia Cup clashes  

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has downplayed the hype around the possibility of the Men in Blue facing arch-rivals Pakistan thrice during the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. He stated that their first objective will be to reach the Super 4s and they will take things ahead from there.

The schedule for Asia Cup 2023, which will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, was released by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Wednesday, July 19. As per the same, India will take on Pakistan in Kandy on September 2.

If India qualify for the Super 4s, they could meet Pakistan again, provided the latter also makes it. An Indo-Pak final could also be on the cards if both make it to the summit clash to be held in Colombo on September 17.

At a press conference ahead of the second India-West Indies Test in Trinidad, Dravid was asked about his thoughts on the prospect of multiple Indo-Pak clashes in the Asia Cup.

“The schedule is out and you have to qualify for the Super 4s to play Pakistan three times - one step at a time. I don’t believe in counting my chickens too much. I know we are going to play Pakistan and Nepal in the first two games. We need to focus on that, play good cricket. We need to win those games and then see where the tournament goes,” he replied.

Elaborating on the hype around the chances of India and Pakistan meeting more than once in the tournament, he added:

“If we get the opportunity to play them three times, then it’s fantastic. That means that we have reached the final of the tournament and hopefully Pakistan has reached the final as well. That will be a great contest and great for us. We certainly aim to do that, we want to play right up to the final. We want to win that final, but we also need to take the first two steps before we do that.”

After opening their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan, India will face Nepal in Pallekele on September 4.

Asia Cup 2023: Schedule of group matches with IST timings

August 30: Pakistan vs Nepal, 1st Match, Group A, Multan, 3:30 PM

August 31: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Match, Group B, Pallekele 2:00 PM

September 2: Pakistan vs India, 3rd Match, Group A, Pallekele, 2:00 PM

September 3: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 4th Match, Group B, Lahore, 3:30 PM

September 4: India vs Nepal, 5th Match, Group A, Pallekele, 2:00 PM

September 5: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 6th Match, Group B, Lahore, 3:30 PM