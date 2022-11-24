"You're learning from the best" - UAE's T20 World Cup hat-trick hero Karthik Meiyappan lauds MS Dhoni for advice

UAE spinner Karthik Meiyappan made headlines when he claimed a hat-trick against Sri Lanka in the men's T20 World Cup last month. He became only the fifth bowler to bag a hat-trick in a men's WC in the shortest format.

A modern wrist-spinner heralded for his wrong-uns, the young sensation scalped Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, and Dasun Shanaka to enter the record books.

Notably, Meiyappan had briefly plied his trade with IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) where he got an opportunity to rub shoulders with former India skipper MS Dhoni. The 4-time IPL winners roped him in during the second phase of IPL 2021 as a net bowler.

It is this opportunity that Meyiappan feels has given him the knowledge to propel his skills to success. In an exclusive interview with ESPNCricinfo, the 22-year-old said:

"Before the Ireland series [in October 2021], I had a stint with CSK. I spoke to MS Dhoni about how I could handle them sweeping the ball because Ireland are more of sweepers. So, he gave me advice and, like I said, you're learning off the best."

He added about the game against Singapore:

"I think that was the real turnaround for me. Ever since the game, I feel things have been going well."

Karthik Meiyappan clears the air surrounding his celebration

While the youngster turned heads with his performances, his celebrations after the feat also garnered quite the limelight. Many fans dubbed the celebration to be taken off the popular Brazilian footballer Neymar, but Karthik Meiyappan revealed the true inspiration behind it.

"Shane Warne is someone I've looked up to, but lately I've been watching Wanindu closely. The way and the style we bowl is similar, so I try to pick up a lot of things from his bowling. And then suddenly I started celebrating the way he did. I took my celebration off Wanindu - and not Neymar - and even told him after the game against Sri Lanka in the World Cup that I copied his celebration."

With the tentative date for the mini-auction of IPL 2023 already in, Karthik Meiyappan hopes to receive a maiden call-up from IPL heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and remains optimistic about being picked in the squad this time.

