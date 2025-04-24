"You're sheltering and nurturing terrorists" - Former Pakistan cricketer's massive allegation against PM Shehbaz Sharif after Pahalgam terror attack

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria made a massive allegation against Pakistan Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif following the Pahalgam terror attack. According to multiple reports, nearly 28 tourists were killed, with many wounded, in the town of Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday, April 22.

Danish Kaneria has voiced his opinion, questioning the Pakistan PM as to why he has not condemned the Pahalgam attack if the nation has nothing to do with it.

Further, the former cricketer also questioned why the forces are on high alert. He accused the Pakistani PM of 'knowing the truth' and 'sheltering' the terrorists as well.

"If Pakistan truly has no role in the Pahalgam terror attack, why hasn’t Prime Minister @CMShehbaz condemned it yet? Why are your forces suddenly on high alert? Because deep down, you know the truth — you’re sheltering and nurturing terrorists. Shame on you," he wrote on his X (Twitter) handle.

Danish Kaneria's international career for Pakistan

Danish Kaneria had a memorable yet controversial cricketing career for Pakistan. He faced a life ban by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after being found guilty of corruption in a spot-fixing case.

Kaneria made his international ODI debut in 2001 against Zimbabwe at Sharjah. However, his ODI career was short-lived as he represented his country in only 18 games. He picked up 15 wickets in these games at an average of 45.53 and an economy rate of 4.79. His last ODI game came against the same opponent in 2007.

The leg-spinner had a more noteworthy and successful Test career. He made his debut in the longest format in 2000 against England. Kaneria was among Pakistan's most successful spinners in Tests. He ended his career with 261 wickets from 61 matches at an average of 34.79 and an economy rate of 3.07. Kaneria has eight four-wicket and 15 five-wicket hauls in his Test career.

His last international game was a Test against England in 2010 at Nottingham. The spinner did not represent Pakistan in T20I cricket, hence playing only two formats for the country at the international level.

