"You won't see this in Pakistan because all want to play PSL" - Former Pakistan cricketer on India prioritizing international cricket over IPL

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria feels the BCCI has set an example of how Indian cricket is a bigger priority for the board than the IPL. This is something he feels doesn't happen in Pakistan as he claimed that the players there only want to play more in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Talks are ongoing about whether the franchises will abide by the reports that the NCA will monitor the workload of their players. But Kaneria has full faith that all 10 IPL teams will give their full cooperation.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Danish Kaneria had to say about the difference between Indian cricket and Pakistan cricket:

"I am sure there are sensible people in the IPL franchises who will endorse this idea of managing the workload of their players and will co-operate with the BCCI and NCA to put Indian cricket as their first priority. You won't see these things in Pakistan because all want to play PSL and country has become a secondary thing."

Danish Kaneria on India wanting to preserve its match-winners

Kaneria also shed light on how injuries to star players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja hurt the Men in Blue during the T20 World Cup last year. He reckons that the franchises and the board co-operating will go a huge way in avoiding multiple injuries to key players.

On this, the former cricketer stated:

"The franchises being on the same page with BCCI is very important as we saw how injuries to Bumrah and Jadeja affected India last year. Rohit is also often injured.

"On top of this, if they also lose other key players like Virat and Suryakumar Yadav to injuries then they will be in huge trouble. So it's good that the BCCI have realized that they need to preserve their key players."

