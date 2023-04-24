"You have seen my good side, but if I want, I can be rude" -When Sachin Tendulkar lost his cool on Harbhajan Singh 

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh shared a story about the rare instance of Sachin Tendulkar getting angry with him. The legendary batter is considered one of the most humble and calm figures in the game's history, but across his 24-year playing career, it is only natural for him to have lost his cool on a few occasions.

Harbhajan recalled how he was distracted on the boundary line during a tour game in Australia, leading to Tendulkar, the captain of the team, admonishing him on the field.

The off-spinner wrote in a chapter in the soon-to-be-released book 'Sachin @50':

"Bhajji, please know one thing. You have seen my good side, but if I want, I can be rude, and you wouldn’t like to see that side of me, you better concentrate."

He also mentioned how Tendulkar offered him advice as he proceeded to climb up the ladder of success in international cricket. Harbhajan continued:

"Sachin, I remember, pulled a chair and sat beside me long after the Test got over. ‘Bhajju, have you seen a racehorse? It doesn’t look sideways.It doesn’t have peripheral vision. It looks straight, and eyes are transfixed on the target. You have to be that. You cannot be distracted by the stardom which you have attained now."

Harbhajan went on to have an incredibly successful career and shared great moments with Tendulkar, particularly in the 2000s.

"Sachin Tendulkar stood by me like a rock during those dark days when I was at my lowest ebb" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh burst onto the scene in the 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy after an unflattering set of outings since his debut in 1998. The off-spinner claimed 32 wickets and was adjudged Player of the Series as India won the rubber by a 2-1 margin.

He and Sachin Tendulkar both played a part with the ball in the historic second Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While Harbhajan took a hat-trick, Tendulkar picked up some crucial wickets in a memorable spell. Their efforts, coupled with VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid's heroics with the bat in the second innings helped India attain one of their greatest Test wins.

Recalling an incident with his teammate post the Test match, Harbhajan wrote:

"There were two things that I remember after the Kolkata hat-trick. First, Paaji came up to me and said: ‘Bol Bhajji kya chahiye tujhe (Tell me, Bhajji, what do you want?)’ I hesitantly said, ‘Paaji, I love your Adidas bowling spikes. Can you get me a pair?"

He continued:

"Sachin laughed and said, ‘Bas itni si baat (That’s it. That’s all you want?)?’ Within a week, an Adidas representative came with a couple of expensive bowling spikes, which I used for the next three years."

Remembering how Tendulkar had his back when he was embroiled in the 'Monkey Gate' controversy during India's tour of Australia in 2008, Harbhajan fondly recalled:

"The kind of support I got post the infamous Monkey Gate was incredible. He defended me stoutly in front of the match referee and the CA panel. Sachin stood by me like a rock during those dark days when I was at my lowest ebb."

Among many things, including being a legendary cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar was known to be a great teammate. His contributions as a teammate in the dressing room, in honing newcomers and offering advice go hand-in-hand with his achievements with the bat.

