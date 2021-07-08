"You shall not pass!"- Fans react to Hashim Amla's heroic marathon knock

Hashim Amla played out an unbelievable 278 deliveries for his unbeaten 37 to help Surrey pull off a great escape in their County Championship encounter against Hampshire.
Hampshire had scored a mammoth 488 runs in the first innings and had Surrey on the mat in the first innings after bowling them out for just 72. Trailing by a daunting 416 runs after being asked to follow on, Surrey were under tremendous pressure.
But Hashim Amla, the ever-dependable batsman he has been throughout his career, dished out yet another batting masterclass and ensured that Surrey were just eight wickets down when the game ended.
Fans on Twitter hailed Hashim Amla for his tremendous knock. The former South Africa opener also set a new record after facing the highest number of deliveries in an individual innings in first-class cricket while scoring less than 40 runs.
Batting first at the Ageas Bowl, Hampshire were put in a strong position by a sensational 174 from New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme. A couple of useful half-centuries from opener Ian Holland and lower-order batsman Felix Organ made it seem as though Hampshire had batted Surrey out of the game.
Things turned from bad to worse for Surrey as Keith Barker, who has been in stunning form for Hampshire all season, ran through their top order to leave them on the ropes. Surrey were eventually bowled out without even reaching the three-figure mark.
Hampshire were in the driver's seat to win the game as they had 105 overs to bowl Surrey out in the second innings. However, skipper Amla proved his incredible pedigree to play match-saving, marathon knocks for his team, as he has done numerous times during his Test career for the Proteas.
With his incredible technique and patience, Amla didn't let the Hampshire bowlers have a crack at the last wicket and carried his bat through. He is 38 now but remains a reference point for every budding cricketer in the world.