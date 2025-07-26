“You stick to bowling, not umpiring” - Former cricketer’s scathing remark on Mohammed Siraj on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India coach Ravi Shastri jokingly suggested that Mohammed Siraj should not look to pass on umpiring verdicts after gesturing the 'out' sign for a run out appeal on Day 4 of the fourth Test against England. Team India had launched an appeal following a direct hit by Anshul Kamboj at the non-striker's end in the first over of the day.

England skipper Ben Stokes nudged a Jasprit Bumrah delivery to mid-on and darted off for a quick single. He made his ground without a dive as Anshul Kamboj was able to hit the stumps. There was not a great deal of enthusiasm in the Indian camp regarding the appeal, while the batter also looked fairly confident.

However, Mohammed Siraj stuck his finger up right away to suggest that Stokes was short of the crease. Replays showed that the skipper made it in time comfortably, proving the Indian pacer wrong.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain and Ravi Shastri remarked on air that the bowler is better off just bowling, instead of trying to bring his input with regards to umpiring calls.

"The players will tell Siraj - you stick to bowling, not umpiring," Ravi Shastri said during commentary.

"I don't think he'll make an umpire when he retires," Hussain added.

Siraj has earned a notorious reputation for his poor judgment regarding such calls, which has had a huge impact, especially when it comes to the precious and limited DRS appeals. Both of the burned reviews in the first innings have come during his bowling, with the bowler making his case to the skipper on both occasions.

Mohammed Siraj opens the attack on Day 4 for India with Jasprit Bumrah in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

The right-arm pacer had a rough Day 3 on the field, struggling with a niggle on his ankle that forced him off the field for a while. He claimed Chris Woakes' wicket towards the end of the day, his first of the innings.

He opened the attack on Day 4 with Jasprit Bumrah as India look to script a miracle. Ben Stokes struck a sublime boundary off just the second ball of his spell. After 28.4 overs, he has conceded 129 runs, with a sole wicket to his name.

