"You don't stop the momentum, do you?" - Fans slam Oman's decision not to bowl Mehran Khan in Super Over against Namibia in 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Oman and Namibia treated fans across the globe to a humdinger at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday, June 2. However, more than the ending, Oman's decision not to bowl right-arm pacer Mehran Khan in the Super Over raised eyebrows among fans.

After scoring only 109 while batting first, Oman looked to be headed to a tepid defeat with Namibia coasting at 92/3 in 17 overs.

However, Mehran produced a dream two-over spell to single-handedly turn the game on its head. The 37-year-old bowled a maiden in the 18th over with only four byes to tighten the screws on Namibia.

Following a nine-run 19th over, Namibia needed only five off the last over when Mehran came up clutch again. The pacer conceded only four runs and picked up two wickets to send the game to the Super Over with the game ending in a tie.

Yet, Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas went with Bilal Khan to bowl the Super Over instead of Mehran, and the move completely backfired. Bilal was thumped for 21 runs as Namibia won the Super Over by 11 runs to emerge victorious in a thrilling contest.

Fans on X were perplexed by Oman's choice of going away from Mehran Khan for the Super Over and made their disappointment clear with the below reactions:

"If this guy, Mehran Khan conceded only 7 runs in his 3 overs & almost defended 5 runs in last over against well settled players, why wouldn't they bowl super over with him only?" tweeted a fan.

"Mehran Khan (3-1-7-3) was Oman best bowler today but Bilal Khan bowled Super over," said a fan.

"Just when I said Aqib Ilyas as a captain did well, brought on Bilal Khan instead if Mehran Khan and placed a field to bowl wide Yorkers where we could see there was pitch being uneven," a fan tweeted.

"Bilal is one of the best bowlers at associate level" - Aqib Ilyas

Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas defended his decision to bowl Bilal Khan over Mehran Khan in the Super Over by stating that Bilal is one of the best bowlers among the Associate sides.

To his credit, Bilal had an impressive outing in the regular game with figures of 1/25 in four overs. However, his dismal Super Over cost Oman an opportunity to pull off a memorable heist.

At the post-match presentation, Aqib Ilyas said of the move to bowl Bilal in the Super Over:

"I think Bilal is one of the best bowlers at associate level, but there are days when you don't execute. He was very clear and we were very clear that he should bowl. But he didn't execute and the batsman did well. That is cricket, it happens.

Oman will next take on the mighty Australians at the same venue on Wednesday, June 5.

