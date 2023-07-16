"You have what it takes to conquer the world" - Harbhajan Singh's golden advice to Yashasvi Jaiswal

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has hailed Yashasvi Jaiswal for his sensational knock of 171 on his Test debut against West Indies in Dominica. The southpaw played a marathon knock and ensured that India needed to bat only once in the Test match.

Harbhajan opined that while Jaiswal has all the talent needed to be successful, he should continue to put in the hard yards as he feels that will take the youngster to newer heights.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Harbhajan Singh had to advise Yashasvi Jaiswal:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal has had an impact straightaway in international cricket. Although he will be disappointed to have missed out on getting a double hundred, I feel we are going to see him play for India for a very long time. There's no shortage of talent and my advice to Jaiswal would be that work really hard because you have what it takes to conquer the world."

Harbhajan also spoke about captain Rohit Sharma's century and Virat Kohli's 76 in the Dominica Test. He said:

"There was a lot of talk that Rohit hasn't scored big runs for 2-3 years, so congratulations to him. Virat also looked good for his 76. However, he will be disappointed to not have got the hundred and his fans too were eagerly waiting for him to get to that landmark."

Harbhajan Singh on the series scoreline

Harbhajan Singh has no doubt that India will win the second Test and complete a 2-0 whitewash over the West Indies. He is hopeful that the players will look at the second Test as an opportunity to find and maintain form.

On this, he stated:

"The result of this series is a forgone conclusion as I feel it will be 2-0. Indian players have another opportunity to score runs and pick wickets and maintain their good form. This form will help them in their upcoming games."

The second Test will be played at Port of Spain, Trinidad, from Thursday, July 20.