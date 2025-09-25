“You should tell them to start playing the Vijay Hazare” - India’s World Cup winner on Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma’s future

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 25, 2025 12:02 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
The duo starred in India's unbeaten run in the 2025 Champions Trophy [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth believes the legendary duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma must be part of the 2027 ODI World Cup plans. However, Srikkanth urged the two stalwarts to participate in the 50-over domestic competitions to be match-ready and in rhythm.

Kohli and Rohit have retired from T20Is and Tests but have stated their willingness to continue for India in ODIs. Yet, several reports have raised doubts about the duo's future in ODIs.

Talking about the same on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said (21:25):

"The very fact that they've said they are available, they both want to play the 2027 ODI World Cup, hoping that they win the title, having missed it by a whisker in 2023. I'll surely give it to them because they've done so much. They will have to play all the domestic tournaments across India. You should tell them to start playing the one-day tournaments like Vijay Hazare and other challengers so that they get back into rhythm."
He continued:

"I am sure they themselves know it, having been such stalwarts and successful former captains. Won't they not have that much awareness? They'll know what to do and what not to do. For people who've achieved so much, especially Virat Kohli, I'll give them the extra bit of leverage."

The duo last played for India in their victorious 2025 Champions Trophy campaign in March. India's next ODI assignment is the three-match series in Australia, starting October 19.

"They'll do it automatically, you don't even have to tell them" - Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth believes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma must be putting in the hard yards behind the scenes to be ready for India's ODI games. While Kohli is India's second leading run-scorer in ODIs with 14,181 runs, Rohit is fourth with 11,168 runs.

"They have to get atleast some match practice. And they'll come and do it. They'll do it automatically, you don't even have to tell them. Probably Virat Kohli is practicing in England. How do we know? It's a cricket playing country. Likewise, Rohit Sharma is probably practicing here. So they will be preparing for it," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).

Kohli and Rohit are also second and fourth all-time in run-scoring in ODI World Cups with 1,795 and 1,575 runs, respectively. They were also the top two run-scorers overall in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where India finished runners-up.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
