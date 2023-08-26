"You cannot think of World Cup with the Asia Cup now" - Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh ODI skipper Shakib Al Hasan has claimed that the team is not thinking about the World Cup from now as they want to focus on the task at hand in the upcoming Asia Cup.

They are present in a pretty tricky group with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, and Shakib wants the focus to be on getting out of the group phase to enter the Super Four phase. He believes the result of the Asia Cup won't define how Bangladesh's journey would be in the World Cup in India.

Here's what Shakib Al Hasan told reporters:

"You cannot think of World Cup with the Asia Cup because they are two different tournaments. Yes if we can do well and develop as a good team in Asia Cup, in that case we have some good chance to do well in the World Cup and from that point of view, Asia Cup is important.

"But it is not like if we do badly in Asia Cup, it will imply that there is no chance for us in the World Cup nor if we do great, will suggest that our chances in World Cup will increase to substantially."

Shakib Al Hasan on taking over ODI captaincy

Shakib Al Hasan has just taken over the reins of ODI captaincy from Tamim Iqbal. He was asked whether it will take time for him as well as the players to adjust to the change. Shakib doesn't feel it will be the case as he believes that the players are familiar with their roles and also with what to expect from the captain.

On this, the all-rounder stated:

"Most of them played under me or I have played under them and played together. The one or two new cricketers who were included, I think, had good knowledge about me, and me along with the coaching staff have a good understanding about them.

"I don't think there is something like need for adjustments because everyone knows what their duty is. Because we have a cricket culture or trying to develop one so everyone knows what to do for the dressing room."

Bangladesh didn't make it out of their group in the previous edition of the Asia Cup, and Shakib and co. will try to give a better account of themselves this time around.