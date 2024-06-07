Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has torn into the team management and the leadership group for handing Mohammad Amir the responsibility of bowling the Super Over against the USA in their T20 World Cup clash on Thursday, June 6. Amir conceded 18 runs in the Super Over and it proved to be too much for Pakistan.

Hafeez shed light on how Pakistan failed to show faith in bowlers like Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi, who have been a part of their system for a long time. He stressed that Amir had returned to international cricket after a gap of four years and that his performances in T20 leagues shouldn't be used as a reference for the international level.

Here's what Mohammad Hafeez said on PTV Sports:

"Who was the best bowler? For me, it would be Naseem Shah and then Shaheen Shah Afridi. Amir was away from Pakistan cricket for four years. Don't try to compare international T20 leagues to international cricket. You didn't trust your main player and trusted someone who is making a comeback after four years."

Hafeez was also baffled to see Pakistan not make left-hander Fakhar Zaman take strike in the Super Over. With the off-side being the bigger boundary, Hafeez felt that the wide yorker plan from the USA was predictable and that Pakistan played into their hands by having right-hander Iftikhar Ahmed take strike and Shadab Khan at No. 3.

Pakistan lost 2 matches in a day: Mohammad Hafeez

In the same interview, Mohammad Hafeez slammed the Pakistan players' body language both in the 20-over game and the Super Over that followed, suggesting that the USA beat them twice on the day. He questioned them for not keeping their cool in the Super Over and conceding extra runs through wides and misfields.

Hafeez stated:

"How did Pakistan lose not one, but two matches in a day. First we lost the 20-over game and then the super over. We understand you were nervous. It was a nervous batting innings, it was nervous bowling and fielding. I understand it in the 20-over game. But you couldn't control your nerves in a Super Over?"

Mohammad Amir bowled a total of three wides in the Super Over, and the sloppy fielding from Pakistan in addition to that allowed the USA to steal a couple of singles and a double. Chasing 19 to win, Pakistan could only manage 13 and the shock defeat meant that they now face a true test of character against arch-rivals India on Sunday, June 9.

