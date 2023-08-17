"You've got to evolve with the game, no matter how big a player you are" - Ravi Shastri's suggestion to Virat Kohli

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that star batter Virat Kohli will have to evolve and change his approach as per situations in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

He cited examples of prolific run-scorers Joe Root and Steve Smith who have done it successfully in the recent past. Shastri pointed out that Kohli himself has also shown changes in his approach at certain stages of his career.

Speaking to Star Sports, Shastri explained:

"You've got to evolve with the game, no matter how big a player you are, and the same applies to Virat Kohli. You watch around the world, you look at players like Joe Root, Steve Smith, or, for that matter, Kane Williamson, or Kohli himself in certain stages in his career.

"You've got to evolve and move with the times because there are innovations out there. There are players who want to up the ante. There is a different template in place at the moment. You have to evolve all the time, and not just Virat Kohli, but every batsman in that lineup."

Notably, Shastri and Kohli shared a wonderful working relationship during the latter's stint as the Men in Blue's head coach. Having observed the batter's game closely, Shastri will be aware of the things the seasoned campaigner should consider changing.

During the same discussion, former India selector Sandeep Patil emphasized the importance of Hardik Pandya contributing with both the bat and the ball. He suggested that the talismanic all-rounder should know that he isn't in the team as a pure batter, adding:

"I don't know at what number he is going to bat. But he should not forget that he will be in the team as an all-rounder and not just as a batsman. He has shown responsibility when he handled the Gujarat team in the IPL"

Pandya was last seen in action during the five-match T20I series against West Indies. Under his leadership, India suffered a 2-3 series defeat. He failed to get going with the bat, mustering just 74 runs in four innings and finishing with four wickets from five games.

"He can definitely be used up the order" - MSK Prasad on Ravindra Jadeja

Former India chief selector MSK Prasad was also part of the panel on Star Sports. He spoke about how talismanic all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has showcased tremendous batting form in the recent past.

Prasad was of the opinion that the Indian team management could use Jadeja as a floater in their batting order if there aren't enough left-handed batters in their middle-order, elaborating:

"He is one of the best finishers that we have. He is in fantastic form across different formats. If he is ready to deliver in Test cricket in different parts of the world, that means he is fully ready to take on any role right now. So I absolutely have no doubt, and in case the team requires, I think he can definitely be used up the order, provided you don't pick another left-hander."

Jadeja is expected to play a major role for Team India in the forthcoming two showpiece events and is likely an automatic selection.