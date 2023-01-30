"You've been a motivation for us" - Harmanpreet Kaur sends message to Team India after ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 win

Harmanpreet Kaur sent a message to the Indian team after their historic ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 triumph in South Africa. The skipper of the senior T20I squad lauded the young girls for their efforts and mentioned that they were a motivation for the seniors.

India made history in South Africa by defeating England in the inaugural ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Final on Sunday (January 29). Titas Sadhu was the architect of India's win as her brilliant spell of 4-0-6-2 restricted England to a 68-run total. Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha scored 24 runs each to help India become the world champions.

Commenting on the team's championship win, Harmanpreet Kaur wrote on Twitter:

"You’ve been a motivation for us. You girls have bought laurels to the nation. We are extremely proud of each and everyone whose been a part of the world contest. #U19T20WorldCup"

Harmanpreet Kaur @ImHarmanpreet



You girls have bought laurels to the nation .



We are extremely proud of each and everyone whose been a part of the world contest .



#U19T20WorldCup You’ve been a motivation for us .You girls have bought laurels to the nation .We are extremely proud of each and everyone whose been a part of the world contest . You’ve been a motivation for us . You girls have bought laurels to the nation .We are extremely proud of each and everyone whose been a part of the world contest .🇮🇳🏆#U19T20WorldCup

Fans should note that the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will soon get underway in South Africa, where Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the senior Indian team. It will be interesting to see if the Indian women's team can complete a double this year.

Indian women's cricket has a very good future ahead: Nooshin Al Khadeer reacts after ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup triumph

Coach Nooshin Al Khadeer played an integral role in India's triumph at the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Reflecting on the team's performance after the win against England in the final, Nooshin said:

"It was all special to play in this final right from the time the National anthems were sung till the moment we won it here. We have waited a long time for this moment and Indian women's cricket has a very good future ahead."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #TeamIndia #U19T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter Virat Kohli congratulates the Indian team on winning the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Virat Kohli congratulates the Indian team on winning the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 🏆🇮🇳#India #TeamIndia #U19T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter https://t.co/fAZ3MeK8id

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup will start on February 10. India's first match is against Pakistan on February 12.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes