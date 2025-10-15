“You’ve to tweak a couple of things in your technique” - RCB legend’s huge remark on Suryakumar Yadav’s weakness after Asia Cup 2025

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter AB de Villiers believes India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav should make minor tweaks to his technique and mindset to overcome his struggles against the slower deliveries. The 35-year-old is in the middle of a horrific run in T20Is since becoming the permanent captain after the 2024 T20 World Cup.Surya has also been found wanting against slower deliveries, with repeated dismissals coming against it in the recent 2025 Asia Cup. The veteran batter has averaged a dismal 18.33 in his last 22 T20Is with only two half-centuries since taking over as India's permanent T20I skipper.Talking about Suryakumar Yadav's struggles against the slower delivery, De Villiers said on his YouTube channel (13:18):&quot;I wouldn't say it's a weakness but when you start getting out to the same delivery over and over again, you've to tweak a couple of things in your technique and more so your mindset than anything else. It's just a matter of him seeing it as an opportunity, he picks up it's a slower ball and he wants more than just one or two runs.&quot;He continued:&quot;I think it's more a case of when he sees a slower ball, he sees opportunities. So I like the fact that he has got an attacking mindset. And the minute he sees it, he sees it so early and that is one of his biggest strengths - he picks up length and the pace of the ball very quickly.&quot;Despite India going unbeaten in the recent Asia Cup 2025 and lifting the trophy, Suryakumar Yadav averaged only 18 in seven outings with no half-centuries in the tournament.&quot;Maybe a little bit overly greedy&quot; - AB de VilliersAB de Villiers further advised Suryakumar Yadav not to always look for the big six and occasionally attempt for a two or a boundary along the ground. Despite his recent struggles, Surya has led the side admirably, with India winning 20 out of their 22 T20Is since the 2024 T20 World Cup.&quot;He maybe a little bit overly greedy and that's maybe just a mindset tweak. I wouldn't be too concerned about it but it's a personal thing for him to figure out. Find spaces in the field and make sure you get two. Maybe keep it on the floor and try to get a four instead of big sixes,&quot; said De Villiers (via the aforementioned source).He concluded:&quot;It can also have something to do with premeditation as players like SKY like to think ahead. You start reading the game and getting into positions too early. You really expect something to happen and once you don't get that and you get surprised with a slower ball, you struggle to get the mind off the big boundary that you need to get. Instead just taking the two or the one , get off strike, reassess and try and read the situation again to go again.&quot;Even with the disastrous recent run, Suryakumar Yadav boasts excellent overall T20I numbers with 2,670 runs at an average of over 37 and a strike rate of 164.20 in 90 matches.