'You will always be my captain': Virat Kohli pays tribute to MS Dhoni through a heartfelt video

Indian skipper Virat Kohli paid tribute to former Indian skipper MS Dhoni through a video that was posted on BCCI's official Twitter page. Kohli said Dhoni will always remain his captain even if he doesn't play for India again.

There was a time in 2011-12 when Virat Kohli was not doing well in Test cricket. Although a lot of people wanted him to be replaced by Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni backed Virat Kohli and the current Indian captain delivered. The Delhi batsman has become one of the finest Indian batsmen across all three formats.

"I've always said this and I will say it again, you will always be my Captain," #TeamIndia Skipper @imVkohli pays his tribute to @msdhoni who announced his retirement from international cricket at 1929 hours yesterday.#ThankYouMSD pic.twitter.com/U6uWlow4lB — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2020

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have share a great bond and have mutual respect

The Indian skipper also addressed the friendship and the camaraderie that he shares with the former captain of the Indan side. Virat Kohli also thanked Dhoni for the belief he showed in the former.

"Words fall short a lot of times in life and I think this is one of those moments. All I can say is that you will always be that guy who sat in the last seat of the bus. We have shared a great camaraderie, friendship, understanding because we have always played for the same roles, same goals, which was to make the team win," Virat Kohli said.

"It's been a pleasure playing under you, alongside you. You showed belief in me, which I would always be grateful for. I have said it before, I will say it again, you will always be my captain," he further added.

By the end of 2014, Dhoni handed the Test captaincy to Kohli and the Indian team have almost become invincible at home. The latter then broke Sourav Ganguly's record and became India's most successful Test captain.

The transition in the team when Dhoni gave up the ODI and T20 captaincy to Kohli in 2017 was very smooth and the duo shared a great bond. MS Dhoni was happy to play under Kohli's captaincy, further emphasising the mutual respect the pair have for each other.

MS Dhoni posted a video on Instagram announcing his retirement on Saturday evening and captioned it by saying, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."