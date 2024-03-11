"You will definitely cry after watching this replay" - Reema Malhotra on Richa Ghosh's last-ball run-out in RCB's WPL 2024 loss to Delhi Capitals

Reema Malhotra reckons Richa Ghosh's last-ball run-out in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) WPL 2024 loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC) will haunt her for a long while.

DC set RCB a 182-run target in their league-phase clash in Delhi on Sunday, March 10. Richa smashed a 29-ball 51 but was found short of the crease while attempting a single off the last ball when the Bengaluru-based franchise needed two runs for a win.

While reviewing the game on Sports18, Malhotra noted that Richa will be teary-eyed when she watches the replays of her dismissal.

"If she had run just after hitting the ball, the run would have been completed. You will definitely cry after watching this replay. You cried on the ground as well but the tears of sorrow teach you something at times," she said.

The former India spinner added that the RCB wicketkeeper-batter's small mistake will act as a learning for her.

"It is a learning for you that whether the ball goes past the fielder or not, you should run with the shot. The fraction of a second because of which you fell short will not let you sleep for many nights," Malhotra stated.

Richa tried to play a Jess Jonassen delivery through the off-side cordon when RCB needed two runs off the last ball. However, the ball went straight to Shafali Verma at backward point. The fielder threw the ball to Jonassen to inflict the run-out at the non-striker's end, with a slight delay while taking off for the attempted single costing Richa dearly.

"She lived up to the expectations" - Reema Malhotra lauds Richa Ghosh's knock

Richa Ghosh struck four fours and three sixes during her innings. [P/C: wplt20.com]

However, Reema Malhotra praised Richa Ghosh for keeping RCB in the game.

"We were saying that RCB's hopes were alive until Richa Ghosh was there and she lived up to the expectations as well. She did everything right. The shot selection was good, played the big shots, and kept the strike with herself when it was required," she elaborated.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Richa showed her intentions by hitting a maximum off the first ball of the final over and made sure that she retained strike throughout the over.

"Disha (Kasat) got run out in that process but she knew that it was crucial for her to remain on strike. She showed her intentions the way she started the last over. She played to her strengths. You move forward when you win, but when you lose, you learn and proceed," Malhotra observed.

RCB needed 17 runs off the final over. Richa smashed two sixes, including one off the penultimate ball, but couldn't deliver the final punch.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Did Richa Ghosh err in taking off late for the single? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion