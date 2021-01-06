"You will make me cry" – Hardik Pandya reacts after Dinesh Karthik calls him 'brother from another mother'

Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik had a heart-touching interaction on social media recently.

Karthik had an '#AskDK' session on Twitter where he answered his fans' questions. One of them asked Dinesh to describe his teammate Hardik Pandya in one word.

Dinesh Karthik had four words for Hardik, labeling the Indian cricket team all-rounder as his 'Brother from Another Mother.'

Pandya, who has returned after taking part in the limited-overs leg of India's tour of Australia, was quick to respond to Karthik. The 27-year-old replied – "You will make me cry."

You will make me cry 🤪😍❤️😘 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 6, 2021

Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik have been very close friends off the field. Although they have only played as opponents in the IPL and domestic cricket, both players have batted together in the middle-order for the Indian cricket team.

The two stars were a part of the Indian squad that reached the 2019 Cricket World Cup semifinals.

Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik also had an Instagram live chat during the strict lockdown in 2020. The Indian wicket-keeper pulled Hardik's leg many times during that video interaction.

Hardik Pandya skips Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but his brother Krunal will captain Baroda

Krunal is Hardik Pandya's elder brother

While Dinesh Karthik will lead Tamil Nadu in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Hardik Pandya is set to miss the tournament. Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya will lead the Baroda cricket team in the competition.

Tamil Nadu had finished runner-up in the previous edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Meanwhile, Baroda is one of only three teams to win the tournament twice.

Baroda will open their campaign against Uttarakhand on Sunday (January 10). Tamil Nadu will play their first game against Jharkhand on the same day as well.