"You will have to put the series on the line" - Aakash Chopra on whether India should play Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Aakash Chopra feels India should continue resting Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the third ODI against the West Indies if their primary objective is to experiment ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup.

The final ODI of the three-match series will be played in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Tuesday, August 1. While Rohit batted at No. 7, Kohli did not get a chance to wield his willow in the first ODI. The experienced duo were rested for the second game, with Hardik Pandya leading the side in Rohit's absence.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Rohit and Kohli shouldn't be brought back into the XI just because the series is at stake, explaining:

"They are saying they are experimenting keeping the Asia Cup and the World Cup in mind and the availability of players or the lack of it, then Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cannot play today. Then you will have to put the series on the line today. You will have to say it's alright, that you are not happy but okay to lose."

The former Indian opener added that Axar Patel should be persisted with at No. 4 and that the visitors should bat first if they win the toss, stating:

"So neither Rohit nor Kohli in this team and go with the same batting order. Then play Axar at No. 4, because you would have played him with some thinking, and bat first after winning the toss, so that you put a little more pressure on your players."

Hardik mentioned at the toss in the second ODI that he would have opted to bat first had he called correctly. The Men in Blue were bundled out for 181 after being asked to set a target and eventually lost the game by six wickets.

"I am not 100% certain" - Aakash Chopra on whether India will rest Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the most experienced players in the Indian lineup.

However, Aakash Chopra was unsure whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be rested, reasoning:

"However, can that happen? I am not 100% certain. The Indian team might suddenly think here that they need to win the series because there have been 12 unbeaten series (against the West Indies) and what if they lose here? When you get such thoughts, then questions will be raised again."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by observing that the Indian batting mainstays wouldn't have been selected or wouldn't have played the first game if experimentation was the sole purpose of the series, saying:

"I hope we don't discuss this later but that can happen. I am not ruling that out because the players were selected and the seniors played the first match. So why not today? We shall find out."

Rohit and Kohli are not part of India's squad for the T20I series against West Indies and Ireland. It will be interesting to see if they are rested for the final ODI as well, considering they won't be playing any competitive cricket for the next month or so.

