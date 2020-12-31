"I insisted he should play with them" - Yograj Singh reacts after BCCI thwarts Yuvraj Singh’s comeback bid

Even as BCCI denied Yuvraj Singh permission to return to domestic cricket, his father Yograj Singh declared it must allow former players to return.

According to Yograj, such a move will benefit upcoming cricketers since retired players can pass on their experience and learnings to the next generation. He said he doesn’t know the exact reason behind Yuvraj being denied permission. Times Now quoted Yograj as telling Asianetnews:

"I'm yet to speak with Yuvi on the same. But, it's entirely the choice of the BCCI. However, I feel that ample time should be given to the retired players to make a comeback and play with the young boys, who have a lot to learn from them.”

Yograj Singh, who played one Test and six ODIs for India, added:

"I think it was really important for him to play the game with the boys, at least that's what I felt, along with Puneet Bali (PCA secretary). Before the IPL, we once had a camp and asked him to play with the boys. Yuvi said that he was too old now. But, I insisted that he should play with them. He played four-five innings and looked in fine touch, while the boys were shocked and wondered that how could he play at such a level even today."

Great team effort by our boys ! Sublime victory to level the series , bowlers mostly win you test matches and that’s what they did !. Great start for supremely talented Siraj and this one! is here to stay @RealShubmanGill 👊🏽 🇮🇳 #IndiavsAustralia @Jaspritbumrah93 @imjadeja 🤙🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 29, 2020

Why was Yuvraj Singh denied permission to play domestic cricket?

According to BCCI rules, any former cricketer who has played in a foreign league becomes ineligible to play domestic cricket in India, including the IPL.

Following retirement, Yuvraj Singh played in the Global T20 Canada and T10 league. Some reports claimed that he was part of the draft for Big Bash League 2020/21 but that turned out to be false.

Yuvraj Singh joined the Punjab team's camp in the hope of being allowed to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. But, the BCCI decided not to make an exception to the rule, despite Yuvraj Singh’s stellar international achievements.

The engine is just getting started and here is a quick glimpse of what lies ahead. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3UdwpQO7KY — BCCI (@BCCI) December 31, 2020

Earlier, the BCCI denied Pravin Tambe permission to play in IPL 2020 since he played in the T10 league. KKR had purchased him at the auction. Tambe later went on to become the first-ever player to take part in the Caribbean Premier League.