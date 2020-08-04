'Your age is 32 but your body is 52' - Ishant Sharma reveals how MS Dhoni trolls him

MS Dhoni, apart from being known for his cool demeanour, is widely appreciated for his good sense of humour.

In a recent interaction with Deep Dasgupta on Cricket Baazi for ESPNCricinfo, Indian pacer Ishant Sharma hilariously revealed how the former Indian captain trolls him over his age. Ishant told Dasgupta that MS Dhoni addresses him as ‘buddhe’ (oldie) jokingly.

"Actually, mentally main 32 se zyada ka ho chuka hun. Meri biwi mujhe buddha bolti hai. Mahi bhai ka bhi mujhe message aata hain aur woh bhi mujhe bolte hain 'aur buddhe, kya kar raha hai?'. Main unko bolta hun 'Mahi bhai, main 32 saal ka hun', toh woh kehte hain 'teri age 32 hai, lekin tera sharir 52 ka hai beta'."

This roughly translates to: "Mentally, I am over 32 now. My wife calls me an 'old man'. Even MS Dhoni messages me saying, 'what's up, old man?'. To this, I tell him, 'Dhoni bhai, I am only 32.' He replies, 'Your age is 32 but your body is around 52, son'."

MS Dhoni to return to the field after a year

MS Dhoni was last seen playing professional cricket in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. After more than a year, he will take to the field again in IPL 2020, which is set to be hosted in the UAE in September. MS Dhoni has given no clarity on his future in the Indian cricket team.

Ishant Sharma, on the other hand, last played for India in a Test match against New Zealand in February this year. He will next be seen in the IPL where he will spearhead the pace bowling line-up for the Delhi Capitals.

The 32-year-old Ishant Sharma made his international debut in 2007 and has represented India in 97 Tests, 80 ODIs and 14 T20Is, taking 297, 115 and 8 wickets respectively.