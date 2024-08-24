"Your journey has been an absolute pleasure to have been a part of" - Dinesh Karthik posts a message on Shikhar Dhawan's retirement

Former Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to congratulate Shikhar Dhawan on a fabulous career. Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday, August 24.

Dinesh Karthik and Shikhar Dhawan have been teammates since their Under-19 days. The pair represented India in the 2004 ICC Men's Under 19 World Cup held in Bangladesh, where they lost to arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-finals.

Dhawan and Karthik also shared the dressing room at IPL and at the national level as well. Both players were signed by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and represented the franchise in the 2008 Indian Premier League. They also shared the dressing room on duty for Team India, with the duo a part of India's victorious ICC Champions Trophy campaign in 2013.

Trending

Dinesh Karthik took to his official account on X (formerly Twitter) and posted a tweet congratulating the southpaw. His post read:

"Shikhar, From being my first under19 roommate to starting in the IPL together, it's been fun Fun to share the dressing room with. You have become such a terrific player over the years and Your journey has been an absolute pleasure to have been a part of. All the very best for your future with everything that you do. Good luck buddy @SDhawan25."

Expand Tweet

Dinesh Karthik also hung up his boots earlier this year, with the Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper batter announcing his retirement on his birthday (June 1). A month later, he announced his association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as their batting coach.

Shikhar Dhawan announces his retirement from all forms of cricket

Shikhar Dhawan won the Golden Bat in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 for being the leading run-getter in the tournament (File image via Getty)

Earlier today, Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of the game. He had the following to say in a video he posted on his official X account:

"It's important to turn the page to move forward in life and that's why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played so long for India. I've told myself, 'Don't feel sad that you won't play for India anymore, but feel happy that you played for the country.'"

Dhawan retires as a fan favorite after representing India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is. He is also one of the few Indians to score a hundred in his 100th ODI game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️