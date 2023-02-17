"Your mouth might be the problem" - Twitter erupts as Chetan Sharma resigns as National Selection Committee Chairman

Chetan Sharma, Chairman of the All India Selection Committee, has reportedly resigned from his post. His resignation letter was accepted by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, the Board Treasurer Ashish Shelar told ANI on Friday, February 17.

The development took place days after Sharma’s sting operation was released by Zee News. The 57-year-old alleged Indian cricketers for using performance-enhancing injections. He also made startling allegations about Virat Kohli’s alleged feud with former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

For the uninitiated, Chetan Sharma was reappointed as the Chairman of the Selection Committee in January. This came even as the Sharma-led selection committee was sacked after Team India's T20 T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against England in November.

Fans were happy that Chetan Sharma filed his resignation ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

One fan on Twitter posted:

"Your mouth might be the problem"

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

SuraBir Karmakar

Question pops, Should we make changes to the criteria on how we select Selection Panels, Time for a change. Recently retires cricketers should be allowed in the panel. The Chairman of selectors can be rotated zone wise. So Chetan Sharma resigns, resignation is accepted by @BCCI Question pops, Should we make changes to the criteria on how we select Selection Panels, Time for a change. Recently retires cricketers should be allowed in the panel. The Chairman of selectors can be rotated zone wise. So Chetan Sharma resigns, resignation is accepted by @BCCI .Question pops, Should we make changes to the criteria on how we select Selection Panels, Time for a change. Recently retires cricketers should be allowed in the panel. The Chairman of selectors can be rotated zone wise.

Awarapan 🇮🇳



#ChetanSharma Jay Shah making Chetan Sharma sign in resignation letter. Jay Shah making Chetan Sharma sign in resignation letter.#ChetanSharma https://t.co/cGu7IPAX1k

Neel Tweet's



Indians fan be like



#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS After Sting Operation Chief selector Chetan Sharma resignIndians fan be like After Sting Operation Chief selector Chetan Sharma resign 😂😂Indians fan be like 😂#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS https://t.co/QFEffhsymW

What Chetan Sharma said about Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in the viral sting operation?

Chetan Sharma alleged players, including Jasprit Bumrah, take performance-enhancing injections to fake fitness.

He told Zee News:

“Jasprit Bumrah was unable to bend as he had a major injury other than that there are one or two players who take injections in private and say that they are fit to play.”

The former cricketer also opened up on the Kohli-Ganguly tussle during India's tour of South Africa 2020-21, which led to Kohli’s resignation as Test captain.

"Sourav Ganguly said that think once, in what might have been a video conference. Virat would not have heard. There were nine people sitting there, not one person. All the people were there... I was also there. All the selectors and board members were there. Either Virat didn't listen or Virat did. I don't know. We don't know, Virat will know.”

He continued:

“Why did Virat say? He was going to South Africa as a captain. The press conference is about the team. There was no need to bring this topic there. The truth was that there was talk. Eight to nine people were sitting and talk was happening. Ganguly had said (spoken to Kohli). Virat was lying. But why Virat lied, nobody knows till today. This is his personal matter. There was controversy in it - board versus player.”

He added:

“The press conference ahead of India vs South Africa series where Virat Kohli revealed that he was told 1.30 hours before the declaration that he will be leaving the captaincy was unnecessary. He just wanted to get back at Sourav that's why he did it.”

With just six months left until the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, the BCCI will look to quickly fill the void of a Chairman in the Selection Committee.

