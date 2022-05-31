“Yousuf started checking everyone’s socks” - Shoaib Akhtar narrates hilarious incident from 1999 World Cup game against West Indies 

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he played the 1999 World Cup match against West Indies wearing Mohammad Yousuf's socks since he had forgotten his own.

Pakistan took on the West Indies in Bristol in the fifth match of the 1999 World Cup. Batting first, Pakistan put up 229 for 8 and then restricted the Windies to 202. Azhar Mahmood was the Man of the Match after scoring 37 and claiming three wickets.

Going down memory lane, Shoaib Akhtar recalled that he was hugely excited since he was featuring in his first World Cup. However, he forgot his socks amid all the excitement. Speaking on SK Tales, he said:

“It was my first World Cup and I was keen to make an impression. I was extremely excited as the crowd had come to see me. Both Pakistanis and Indians had gathered at the stadium. I was all pumped up ahead of the game but then suddenly I realized that I had forgotten my socks.”

Explaining what he did next, the maverick 46-year-old added:

“I secretly went back to the dressing room and wore the socks that I found in Mohammad Yousuf’s bag. Later, Yousuf came in and was wondering where his socks had disappeared. As the match was about to begin, Yousuf started checking everyone’s socks. When he came towards me, I ran towards my run-up.”

Yousuf managed to catch up with Akhtar and ’confront' the fast bowler on why he was wearing his socks. The pacer replied:

“I explained to him, ‘We are facing the West Indies and this is a World Cup game, so please adjust.' So, eventually, I went in wearing Yousuf’s socks and someone else's spikes.”

Shoaib Akhtar claimed 2 for 54 in 9.5 overs, including the last wicket of Shivnarine Chanderpaul (77) as Pakistan registered a 27-run triumph.

“Wasim bhai was absolutely miffed with me” - Shoaib Akhtar

Narrating another interesting incident from the same match, the former cricketer revealed that he went against captain Wasim Akram’s orders to bowl full and straight deliveries. Instead, the 'Rawalpindi Express' sent down a short ball that was mishit for six.

Speaking about the incident, Shoaib Akhtar said:

“My good friend Sherwin Campbell (West Indies opener) was batting. He asked me - ‘What are you going to do? Will you pitch it up or bowl short?’ I replied - ‘I don’t know.' To this, he smartly added, ‘You are a very naughty guy. There are a lot of cameras around. A lot of people are behind you. I know what you are going to do.'"

Meanwhile, skipper Akram warned the speedster not to talk to the batter and reminded him to pitch the ball up again. Akhtar recalled:

“Despite the warning, I bowled a very short one first ball. Campbell miscued his pull but the ball hit the bat so hard, it went behind the wickets for six.”

Remembering Akram’s reaction, Akhtar concluded the story and said:

“When I looked towards Wasim bhai, he was absolutely miffed with me. But it was real fun bowling fast.”

The Pakistani fast bowler eventually had his man as he cleaned up Campbell through the gate for 9 with a pacy delivery. Abdul Razzaq also claimed 3 for 32 as the Asian side eased to victory.

