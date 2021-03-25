“Yupi pa kya the or kya ho gaye” - Ravindra Jadeja reacts to Yuvraj Singh’s suave new look

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has unveiled his new look. The World Cup-winning player has also shared pictures of his latest hairstyle on his Instagram handle.

Reacting to the same, current Team India all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja took a friendly dig at the retired limited-overs legend and wrote:

“Yupi pa kya the or kya ho gaye (What you were, and what you have become).”

While sharing the picture of his new look on Instagram, Yuvraj Singh sought feedback on his latest avatar. He posted:

“Yes or no or maybe?”

Apart from Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan also reacted to Yuvraj Singh’s post. Both Dhawan and Pathan referred to the former player as 'baadshah' (king).

In an earlier Instagram post, Yuvraj Singh had shared a picture of him getting his new haircut from renowned hairstylist Aalim Hakim. He had captioned that picture:

“Hair on point, brother!! @aalimhakim.”

Yuvraj Singh was known as a style icon during his playing days and enjoyed a cult following among the youth. His swagger and fearless strokeplay was seen as a representation of a bold, new India on the cricket field.

Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock in Road Safety World Series

39-year-old Yuvraj Singh recently stepped back onto the cricket field for a noble cause - to raise awareness about road safety. Representing India Legends in the Road Safety World Series in Raipur, Yuvraj Singh played a stellar role in his team winning the title.

The left-hander hammered 194 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 170.18. Incredibly, he hit four sixes in an over twice in as many games.

Against South Africa, he smashed four consecutive sixes and followed that up with four more in an over (not off consecutive deliveries) in his next outing against West Indies, which was the semi-final of the Road Safety World Series tournament.

In the final against Sri Lanka Legends, Yuvraj Singh smashed 60 off 41, which helped his team win a high-scoring thriller by 14 runs to lift the title.