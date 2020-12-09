Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble wish '100 percent team man' Parthiv Patel luck for his 2nd innings

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel called it a day on his cricket career on Wednesday. The southpaw posted a lengthy message on Instagram to inform his fans about his big decision.

Parthiv Patel's former teammates Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble lauded him for his unmatched commitment. They also wished him luck for the second innings of his life.

Here's what Yuvraj wrote in the comments section of Parthiv Patel's Instagram post:

"Congratulations PP on an amazing career! You always gave your best. You left no stones unturned. Be proud of yourself. 100 percent team man!"

"Well done PP on your fantastic career. Enjoyed playing with you. Have a wonderful second innings. Best always," Anil Kumble commented.

Yuvraj Singh's comment on Parthiv Patel's post

Anil Kumble's comment on Parthiv Patel's post

Parthiv Patel played international cricket for the Indian team from 2002 to 2018

Nowadays, it is tough to imagine a 17-year-old player gain a place in the Indian cricket team, that too on an overseas tour. But Parthiv Patel accomplished this feat when he received his maiden Test cap against England at Nottingham in 2002.

Advertisement

The southpaw visited New Zealand and Australia in the first two years of his international career as well, keeping wickets to the Indian bowlers on the pace-friendly pitches. Unfortunately, Parthiv lost his place in the Indian team after the 2004 home series against Australia.

Congratulations #ParthivPatel on a very good career. Your determination to continue to work hard and dream big despite many challenges was fantastic and I wish the best for you in the future. Happy retirement Nikke ! pic.twitter.com/P0d4E0WjDk — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 9, 2020

He performed brilliantly for Gujarat in domestic cricket and regained a place in the national side in 2008. However, in MS Dhoni's presence, the team management used Patel as a back-up wicket-keeper only.

After Dhoni retired from Tests, Parthiv got an opportunity to don the whites at the international level in 2016 and 2018.

The 35-year-old from Ahmedabad ended his career with 934 Test runs, 736 runs in ODIs, and an aggregate of 36 in two T20I matches. Notably, Parthiv took 93 catches and executed 19 stumpings behind the wickets while donning the Indian cricket team jersey.