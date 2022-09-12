 [WATCH] “With two legendary singers Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina”- Yuvraj Singh celebrates India Legends victory with hilarious dance moves

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and India Legends players, including Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina, are enjoying a great time during their get-together for the second edition of the Road Safety World Series.

The Indian Legends squad recently had a party after their convincing victory against the South African legends in the tournament's opening match. They watched hilarious dance moves from Yuvraj and singing from Pathan and Raina.

Former Indian cricketers Pragyan Ojha, Manpreet Gony and Munaf Patel could also be seen in the clip.

Sharing the hilarious video on Twitter, Yuvraj wrote:

“Having fun with two legendary singers @IrfanPathan @ImRaina and of course the legend of legends @sachin_rt.”

In a 100-second clip, Yuvraj in a funny mood, danced to the Bollywood songs ‘Dekh tera munda, ‘Yamma yamma’ and ‘Bade miyan’ with Tendulkar recording the entertaining clip.

Reacting to the post, Pathan wrote:

“And we had the most expensive cheerleader in Yuvraj Singh. What a night.”

Raina also replied with heart emojis.

India Legends to play West Indies Legends on September 14

Tendulkar-led defending champions India Legends started the Road Safety World Series with a bang after their 61-run win against South Africa Legends on Saturday (September 10).

Stuart Binny and Yusuf Pathan rolled back the clock by scoring 82(42) and 35(15) respectively.

Raina, who recently announced his retirement from all formats, impressed everyone with his knock of 33(22).

However, Yuvraj, Tendulkar and Irfan failed to impress in their first outings. While Tendulkar scored 16, Yuvraj added six runs and picked up a wicket. Irfan proved to be expensive in his spell of 1/29 in three overs.

All these star players will be keen to put up a show against West Indies Legends in the upcoming fixture at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Wednesday (September 14).

India Legends will also play New Zealand, Bangladesh, and England on September 18, 21 and 24, respectively.

Many greats of the game will feature in the upcoming Legends League Cricket,commencing from September 16. India Maharajas will play an exhibition match against the World Giants in the opening contest.

