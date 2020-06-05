×
Yuvraj Singh clarifies stance on casteism

  • Indian World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to clarify his stance on any kind of discrimination.
  • Yuvraj Singh also expressed regret at having hurt anyone's sentiments and feelings through his comments on an Instagram live session with Rohit Sharma.
Habil Ahmed Sherule
ANALYST
News
Modified 05 Jun 2020, 15:30 IST
Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to clarify his stance on casteism
Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to clarify his stance on casteism

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to clarify his position on the casteism controversy that was sparked by an Instagram live session between himself and Rohit Sharma earlier this week.

Yuvraj Singh stressed on the fact that he did not agree with any kind of discrimination. The 2011 World Cup-winner also added that he believes in respecting all individuals without exception.

“This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception.” Yuvraj Singh said.

Yuvraj Singh apologised for having hurt the sentiments of the public

While Yuvraj Singh believes the misunderstanding during a conversation with friends was unwarranted, he expressed regret for his actions that may have caused hurt to several individuals unintentionally.

“However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiment or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same.” Yuvraj Singh added. 

During the Instagram live with Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh had referred to Indian cricket team and Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as a ‘bh***i’ during a discussion on the latter’s TikTok videos. 

Although Yuvraj Singh would have intended no harm, Twitter users were enraged and began to demand an apology from the former Indian cricketer. The #YuvrajSinghMaafiMaango also began to trend on the social media platform soon after. It was also reported on Thursday night that a police complaint had been filed against Yuvraj Singh for the same.

Yuvraj Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal joined RCB in 2014 before the former moved on a year later. The two of them and Rohit Sharma were teammates in the Indian cricket team for quite some time.

Published 05 Jun 2020, 15:30 IST
Indian Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Yuzvendra Chahal
