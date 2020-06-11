Yuvraj Singh credits Sachin Tendulkar for guiding him through toughest phases

Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to respond to Sachin Tendulkar's words of praise in a tribute to mark one year since the former's retirement.

Yuvraj Singh credited Sachin Tendulkar with guiding him through the toughest phases in his career.

Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to respond to Sachin Tendulkar’s words of praise for him. Referring to the latter as master, Yuvraj Singh suggested that Sachin Tendulkar guided him through his toughest phases, and taught him to believe in his own abilities.

The former left-hand batsman also said his first handshake with the ‘Master Blaster’ felt like he had shaken hands with God before promising to play the role that Sachin Tendulkar had played in his lives, for other youngsters.

“Thank u Master. When we 1st met, I felt I have shaken hands with god. U’ve guided me in my toughest phases. U taught me to believe in my abilities. I’ll play the same role for youngsters that you played for me. Looking 4wd to many more wonderful memories with you,” Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Thank u Master. When we 1st met, I felt I have shaken hands with god. U’ve guided me in my toughest phases. U taught me to believe in my abilities. I’ll play the same role for youngsters that you played for me. Looking 4wd to many more wonderful memories with you🙌🏻 https://t.co/YNVLMAxYMg — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 10, 2020

Earlier in the day, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to heap praise on the man from Punjab, recalling their first interaction with each other. The right-handed batsman particularly had words of praise for Yuvraj Singh’s fielding abilities and his quickness on the field.

Sachin Tendulkar also had praise for Yuvraj Singh’s six-hitting ability, claiming that it was evident that the southpaw could clear any ground in the world. Sachin Tendulkar tweeted his tribute on the occasion of the first anniversary of Yuvraj Singh announcing his retirement.

“My first memory of you was during the Chennai camp & I couldn’t help but notice that you were very athletic & deceptively quick at Point. I needn’t talk about your 6 hitting ability, it was evident you could clear any ground in the world,” Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

It’s been a year since You(Vi) retired..



My first memory of you was during the Chennai camp & I couldn’t help but notice that you were very athletic & deceptively quick at Point. I needn’t talk about your 6 hitting ability, it was evident you could clear any ground in the world. pic.twitter.com/QNpZEQ4vel — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 10, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar was already an integral part of the Indian cricket team at the time Yuvraj Singh made his debut. They played together in the team till the former’s retirement in 2013, even winning the World Cup with India in 2011.