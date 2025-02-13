Yuvraj Singh drops praise on India bowler's social media post after IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI [In Picture]

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has praised Arshdeep Singh on the latter's recent social media post following the left-arm pacer's standout performance in the third ODI against England on Wednesday, February 12. The match was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as India whitewashed the visitors 3-0.

India began their innings with a setback, losing captain Rohit Sharma for just one run. However, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli (52) built a strong 116-run partnership for the second wicket, putting India back on track. Gill scored a brilliant century, finishing with 112 off 102 balls. Shreyas Iyer (78) and KL Rahul (40) also played key roles, helping India post a total of 356 runs.

In response, England openers Ben Duckett and Phil Salt put on a quick 60 runs off 38 balls for the first wicket. However, Arshdeep Singh broke the partnership by dismissing Duckett for 34. The pacer struck again, removing Salt for 23, giving India their first two breakthroughs.

From there, England continued to lose wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 214, losing the match by 142 runs.

After the match, Arshdeep took to Instagram to share a post, captioning:

“Show up. Stand out.”

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh praised the pacer in the comments section, writing:

“Singh is King.”

Yuvraj Singh drops praise on Arshdeep Singh's social media post (Image via Instagram-@_arshdeep.singh__

The 26-year-old has taken 14 wickets in nine ODIs for India.

Arshdeep Singh will return to action in the 2025 Champions Trophy

Arshdeep Singh will next be seen in action at the 2025 Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19. The Men in Blue are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.

India will start their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh. Their next game is against Pakistan on Sunday, February 23, followed by their final group match against New Zealand on March 2.

India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy includes: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, and Varun Chakravarthy.

