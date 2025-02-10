Shreyas Iyer vs Yuvraj Singh - comparing their stats after 64 ODIs

Making his ODI debut in 2017, Shreyas Iyer has become a mainstay for India in the format. He gave an account of his incredible talent in the 2023 World Cup, slamming 530 runs at an average of 66.25 to help the Men in Blue finish as the runners-up.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh is a white-ball great for India. In 304 ODIs, he slammed 8,701 runs and bagged 111 wickets. He was the Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup, where he contributed with 362 runs and 15 wickets to lead India to the title.

On that note, let's a look at how Shreyas Iyer has fared in comparison to Yuvraj Singh after 64 ODIs.

Shreyas Iyer vs Yuvraj Singh: Who has more runs after 64 ODIs?

Shreyas Iyer has so far amassed 2,524 runs in 59 innings at an exceptional average of 47.62, with five centuries. He slammed his highest ODI score of 128* off 94 balls against the Netherlands in Bengaluru in the 2023 World Cup. Iyer's knock lifted the Men in Blue's total to 410 as they secured a dominating 160-run victory.

Until this point in his career, Yuvraj Singh had garnered 1,376 runs in 55 innings at an average of 28.08. His finest knock of 98* off 110 balls came against Sri Lanka in Sinhalese Sports Club, where he helped the side to a win by 46 runs.

Shreyas Iyer 1 - 0 Yuvraj Singh

Shreyas Iyer vs Yuvraj Singh: Who has a better record on away soil after 64 ODIs?

A batter's merit is truly defined by his record in games on foreign soil, where they are tested against unfamiliar conditions. Let's compare how both batters fared in this aspect until their 64th ODI.

Shreyas Iyer has been part of the Indian XI in 36 games on away soil. The right-hander has scored 1,017 runs in 26 innings at an average of 39.12. He produced his finest knock of 103 off 107 against New Zealand in Seddon Park in February 2020.

In his first 64 ODIs, Yuvraj Singh played 46 games outside India. In those games, he scored 815 runs in 39 innings at an average of 24.69. Yuvraj played arguably his finest knock in the NatWest Series 2002 final at Lord's. He scored 69 off 63 and stitched a 121-run stand with Mohammad Kaif (87*) to help India clinch the title.

Shreyas Iyer 2 - 0 Yuvraj Singh

Shreyas Iyer vs Yuvraj Singh: Who has scored more fifties after 64 ODIs?

Shreyas Iyer has scored 19 fifties so far in his career. In his only second ODI, Iyer returned with an 88-run knock against Sri Lanka in Mohali in December 2017, which helped India win by 144 runs. Notably, he slammed three back-to-back fifties against West Indies in 2019.

Iyer's most recent fifty came against England in Nagpur, where he played a stroke-filled knock of 59 off 36 balls. His knock put India in the front seat, as they chased down the 249-run target easily.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh had accumulated ten 50+ scores in the ODIs until his 64th appearance. Interestingly, the southpaw also made an impact straightaway in international cricket, slamming 84 in his second ODI against Australia, which paved the way for the side to win by 20 runs.

Shreyas Iyer 3 - 0 Yuvraj Singh

