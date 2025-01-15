Yuvraj Singh posts hilarious comment on Rishabh Pant’s photoshoot in formals ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 series

Team India's Rishabh Pant recently posted pictures of him dressed in a dapper formal attire on Instagram. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh posted a hilarious comment on the post, leaving fans in splits.

Pant looked sharp as he paired a white shirt and red tie with a beige corduroy blazer. The 27-year-old stumper posted:

Reacting to Pant's Instagram post, Yuvraj chimed in with a hilarious 'half pants' comment. He wrote:

"Half 👖 s."

Screenshot of Yuvraj Singh's comment on Rishabh Pant's post. (Image Source: Instagram)

On the cricketing front, Rishabh Pant was last seen in action during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batter had an underwhelming outing in the crucial five-match series, finishing with 255 runs across nine innings at an average of 28.33.

His best performance on the tour came during the final Test in Sydney, where he scored a quickfire 61 off just 33 balls in India's second innings. Australia won the series 3-1 to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after almost 10 years.

India will now take on England in five T20Is and three ODIs at home. Pant has not been picked for the five-match T20I affair. The team management chose the in-form Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel as the two wicketkeepers for the rubber.

Rishabh Pant makes himself available for the next round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Rishabh Pant is likely to play for Delhi in their upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Saurashtra. The game is set to be played from January 23 onwards.

Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma confirmed Pant's availability for the match and stated that the the southpaw will join the team in Rajkot.

Speaking to PTI, Sharma stated (quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo):

"Yes, Pant has confirmed his availability for next Ranji game and will join the squad in Rajkot directly."

It is worth mentioning that this would be Pant's first appearance in the Ranji Trophy since the 2017-18 season.

