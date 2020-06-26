Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri engage in a funny conversation on Twitter

Yuvraj Singh has been quite active on social media these days.

The retired all-rounder celebrated the 37th anniversary of India's first World Cup triumph in a tweet.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and current head coach of the Indian team Ravi Shastri engaged in a hilarious conversation on Twitter earlier today (June 25). The conversation began when Yuvraj Singh wished India's 1983 World Cup-winning team on the occasion’s 37th anniversary. On June 25, 37 years ago, India had beaten West Indies by 43 runs at Lord's to win their first-ever World Cup.

The post by Yuvraj Singh read: "A moment of national pride, our seniors lifted the 1983 Cricket World Cup on this day. Congratulations to every member of the 1983 team. You set the benchmark for us to achieve the same in 2011. Look forward to India becoming a world champion in all sports."

A moment of national pride, our seniors lifted the 1983 Cricket World Cup on this day 🇮🇳 🏆 Congratulations to every member of the 1983 team 👏🏻👏🏻 You set the benchmark for us to achieve the same in 2011! Looking forward to India becoming a world champion in all sports 👍🏻👊🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 25, 2020

Hilarious conversation between Yuvraj Singh and his ‘senior’

Ravi Shastri

Shastri was quick to notice the tweet and replied saying, "Thanks, junior! You can tag me and Kaps also #therealkapildev." Yuvraj Singh replied saying, "Hahahaha senior. You are a legend on and off the field. Kapil Paaji was a different league altogether."

In the World Cup of 1983, Kapil Dev scored 303 runs at an average of 60 including the famous 175 not out against Zimbabwe, which remains one of the greatest ODI innings in history. He also took 12 wickets.

Thanks, Junior! You can tag me and Kaps also 😂 - @therealkapildev https://t.co/EZqRbzYTT7 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 25, 2020

Hahahahaha senior ! Your a legend on and off the field 🤪👍👊🏽 Kapil Paaji was a different league altogether — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 25, 2020

The 1983 Cricket World Cup, which was called the Prudential Cup, was the third edition of the tournament. Batting first in the final, India were bowled out for 183 in 54.4 overs (back then it used to be 60 overs per side game). Kris Srikkanth was the top-scorer for the Men in Blue with 38 runs.

Kapil Dev during the 1983 World Cup

The target of 183 looked easy considering the opponents were the mighty West Indies. But India’s bowling attack helped in cleaning up out the former champions for just 140. Kapil Dev became the first Indian captain to lift the World Cup and 28 years later, the MS Dhoni-led Indian team won the coveted silverware for the second time.