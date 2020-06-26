×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri engage in a funny conversation on Twitter 

  • Yuvraj Singh has been quite active on social media these days.
  • The retired all-rounder celebrated the 37th anniversary of India's first World Cup triumph in a tweet.
Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 26 Jun 2020, 01:06 IST
Yuvraj Singh has been quite active on social media lately
Yuvraj Singh has been quite active on social media lately

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and current head coach of the Indian team Ravi Shastri engaged in a hilarious conversation on Twitter earlier today (June 25). The conversation began when Yuvraj Singh wished India's 1983 World Cup-winning team on the occasion’s 37th anniversary. On June 25, 37 years ago, India had beaten West Indies by 43 runs at Lord's to win their first-ever World Cup.

The post by Yuvraj Singh read: "A moment of national pride, our seniors lifted the 1983 Cricket World Cup on this day. Congratulations to every member of the 1983 team. You set the benchmark for us to achieve the same in 2011. Look forward to India becoming a world champion in all sports."

Hilarious conversation between Yuvraj Singh and his ‘senior’

Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri

Shastri was quick to notice the tweet and replied saying, "Thanks, junior! You can tag me and Kaps also #therealkapildev." Yuvraj Singh replied saying, "Hahahaha senior. You are a legend on and off the field. Kapil Paaji was a different league altogether."

In the World Cup of 1983, Kapil Dev scored 303 runs at an average of 60 including the famous 175 not out against Zimbabwe, which remains one of the greatest ODI innings in history. He also took 12 wickets.

Advertisement

The 1983 Cricket World Cup, which was called the Prudential Cup, was the third edition of the tournament. Batting first in the final, India were bowled out for 183 in 54.4 overs (back then it used to be 60 overs per side game). Kris Srikkanth was the top-scorer for the Men in Blue with 38 runs.

Kapil Dev during the 1983 World Cup
Kapil Dev during the 1983 World Cup

The target of 183 looked easy considering the opponents were the mighty West Indies. But India’s bowling attack helped in cleaning up out the former champions for just 140. Kapil Dev became the first Indian captain to lift the World Cup and 28 years later, the MS Dhoni-led Indian team won the coveted silverware for the second time.

Published 26 Jun 2020, 01:06 IST
Indian Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Ravi Shastri
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 6
SCL 101/7 (10 ov)
MRS *71/1 (6.4 ov)
LIVE
Mon Repos Stars need 31 runs in 20 remaining ball
SCL VS MRS live score
Match 21 | Yesterday
WIC 79/7 (10 ov)
COCC 84/2 (8.2 ov)
Cossonay CC won by 8 wickets
WIC VS COCC live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
SSCS 82/8 (10 ov)
MAC 86/5 (10 ov)
Mabouya Constrictior won by 5 wickets
SSCS VS MAC live score
Match 20 | Yesterday
WIC 145/2 (10 ov)
POCC 90/8 (10 ov)
Winterthur CC won by 55 runs.
WIC VS POCC live score
Match 16 | Yesterday
ZNCC 154/1 (10 ov)
POCC 127/8 (10 ov)
Zurich Nomads CC won by 27 runs.
ZNCC VS POCC live score
Match 19 | Yesterday
ZNCC 118/7 (10 ov)
WIC 89/7 (10 ov)
Zurich Nomads CC won by 29 runs.
ZNCC VS WIC live score
Match 8 | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Vieux Fort North Raiders
Laborie Bay Royals
VFNR VS LBR preview
Match 1 | Yesterday
CW
SH
Match Cancelled
CW VS SH live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
European Cricket League 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
PDCT10 League 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी