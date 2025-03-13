Yuvraj Singh smashes 7 sixes in 59-run knock during IND-M vs AUS-M IML T20 2025 semi-final [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Mar 13, 2025 23:02 IST
Yuvraj Singh smashes 7 sixes in his 59-run knock (Image via X-@imlt20official)
Yuvraj Singh, 43, delivered a stunning performance, blasting a half-century and hitting seven maximums for India Masters in their International Masters League (IML) T20 2025 semifinal against Australia Masters. The match is taking place on Thursday, March 13, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

The southpaw came in at number four during the seventh over and wasted no time making his mark, launching the second ball he faced for a six over long-on. In the 11th over, Yuvraj hammered a four and a six off Steve O'Keefe. However, it was in the 13th over where he truly dazzled, smashing Bryce McGain for three sixes and bringing up his fifty in just 26 balls.

Here’s a video of Yuvraj's innings:

also-read-trending Trending
The all-rounder scored 59 off 30 balls at a strike rate of 196.67, an innings that included one four and seven sixes.

Yuvraj Singh’s fifty helps India Masters post 220 on the board

Australia Masters won the toss and chose to bowl first. Steve O'Keefe struck early, removing Ambati Rayudu for five in the second over. India Masters captain Sachin Tendulkar and Pawan Negi then put on 46 runs for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed for 14.

Tendulkar then partnered Yuvraj Singh, adding 47 runs off 29 balls for the third wicket. He made 42 off 30 balls, including seven boundaries, while Yuvraj made a strong contribution, scoring 59 off 30 balls.

Stuart Binny played a useful knock, scoring 36 runs off 21 balls, including five fours and a six. Meanwhile, Yusuf Pathan contributed 23 runs off 10 balls. In the final overs, Irfan Pathan remained unbeaten on 19 off seven balls, helping India Masters finish with 220/7 after their 20 overs.

In response, at the time of writing, Australia Masters were 32/1 after three overs, requiring 189 more runs to win, with Shaun Marsh (14) and Ben Dunk (12) at the crease.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
