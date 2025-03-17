Yuvraj Singh and Tino Best involved in a heated exchange during IML T20 2025 final [Watch]

India Masters' Yuvraj Singh and West Indies Masters' Tino Best were involved in a heated exchange during the final of the 2025 International Masters League (IML) T20. The match took place on Sunday, March 16, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

The incident occurred after the 13th over of India Masters' innings, when Yuvraj was seen in an animated exchange with Best. Clearly frustrated, Yuvraj gestured angrily, prompting West Indies Masters' captain Brian Lara and the umpires to intervene and diffuse the situation.

Here’s a video of the moment:

Chasing a target of 149 runs, India Masters' opening pair of captain Sachin Tendulkar and Ambati Rayudu gave a strong start, putting on 55 runs in the first six overs. Tendulkar was dismissed in the eighth over by Tino Best, scoring 25 off 18 balls, including two fours and a six.

Rayudu played some superb shots, reaching his fifty off 34 balls. Gurkeerat Singh Mann contributed 14 off 12 balls before being dismissed by Ashley Nurse. Rayudu continued his excellent form, finishing with 74 off 50 balls, including nine fours and three sixes.

Yuvraj Singh remained unbeaten on 13, while Stuart Binny ended on 16*, as India Masters secured a six-wicket win with 17 balls remaining.

Vinay Kumar and Shahbaz Nadeem shine with the ball for India Masters

West Indies Masters won the toss and chose to bat first. Captain Brian Lara had a disappointing outing, getting out for just six to Vinay Kumar. William Perkins also struggled, scoring only six runs. However, Dwayne Smith played a fantastic innings, contributing 45 runs off 35 balls, including six fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by Shahbaz Nadeem.

Lendl Simmons rose to the occasion in the middle order, contributing a vital 57 off 41 balls, with five fours and one six. West Indies Masters finished their innings at 148/7 after 20 overs. Vinay took three wickets, while Nadeem claimed two for India Masters.

