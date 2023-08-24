"Yuzvendra Chahal doesn't deserve to be in Team India right now" - Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria reckons that the Indian selectors made the right decision by dropping Yuzvendra Chahal from their Asia Cup 2023 squad.

He pointed out that Chahal has not been consistent with his performances of late. Kaneria suggested that Kuldeep Yadav, on the other hand, has been very impressive and has pipped the senior leg-spinner in the pecking order.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria remarked:

"Yuzvendra Chahal doesn't deserve to be in Team India right now. He has been very inconsistent. Kuldeep Yadav, on the other hand, has picked up wickets regularly and can be effective in the middle overs. The selectors took the right call by going with Kuldeep over Chahal."

Chahal's absence from the Indian lineup for the ODI continental showpiece surprised many fans. Explaining the reason behind the bowler's exclusion, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar had stated that it was very difficult to fit two wrist spinners in the 17-member squad.

"I don’t think there’s any spinner in India better than Yuzvendra Chahal in white-ball formats" - Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, however, has a different take on India's Asia Cup 2023 squad, as he suggested that Yuzvendra Chahal's absence will be felt during the competition.

He emphasized that Chahal is one of the best spinners in white-ball cricket in the country. Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel:

"The one thing I feel is lacking in the team is the absence of Chahal. A leg-spinner who can get the ball to turn away. If you talk about genuine spinner, I don’t think there’s any spinner in India better than Chahal in white-ball formats. Yes, his last few games weren’t good, but that doesn’t make him a bad bowler."

Notably, Chahal failed to find a place in the Indian playing XI in the recent three-match ODI series against West Indies. He finished with five wickets from as many outings in the subsequent T20I series.