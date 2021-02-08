Yuzvendra Chahal shares throwback picture of himself from a 2002 chess tournament

Yuzvendra Chahal has been away from the cricket field since the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Haryana leg-spinner played a vital role in his team's journey to the quarter-finals of the domestic T20 tournament. While on a break, Chahal took a trip down memory lane, sharing a photo of himself from 2002.

Many would know that Yuzvendra Chahal is a former chess player. The 30-year-old, a former Under-12 national champion, reminisced about a chess competition in 2002 by posting the following photo on his Instagram story.

Yuzvendra Chahal (3rd from left) with three other chess players (Image courtesy: Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram story)

Yuzvendra Chahal has been quite active on social media of late. Since his marriage, the leg-spinner has regularly posted photos with his wife, Dhanashree Verma.

Coming back to his chess career, Chahal represented India at the World Youth Chess Championships. He has the distinction of playing chess and cricket at the global level. Yuzvendra Chahal's name is listed in the World Chess Federation's (FIDE) website.

Yuzvendra Chahal likely return for the ODIs and T20Is against England

Yuzvendra Chahal played an integral role in Team India's T20I series win against Australia. He came in as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja in the first match and picked up three wickets to claim the Man of the Match award.

Following the ongoing four-match Test series, England will play five T20Is and three ODIs against Team India. White-ball specialist Yuzvendra Chahal will likely return for the eight limited-overs matches on home soil.