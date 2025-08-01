"I still feel about it" - Yuzvendra Chahal reveals the cricketing moment that completely broke him

Senior Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed that the Men in Blue's loss in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in Manchester completely broke him. The 35-year-old admitted that, in hindsight, he feels that he could have bowled slightly better in the knockout match.

New Zealand beat India by 18 runs in the 2019 World Cup semifinal at Old Trafford in Manchester. Batting first after winning the toss, the Kiwis put up 239-8 on the board and then bowled out India to 221 in 49.3 overs. The defeat also marked the end of MS Dhoni's international career.

During his appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast, Chahal picked India's defeat in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand as the cricketing moment that completely shattered him. He said:

"Cricket wise, I think 2019 World Cup semifinal. It was Mahi bhai's last match when we lost in Manchester. I think I could have done better in that game. I still feel about it. I could have pushed myself more and bowled better. I could have perhaps conceded 10-15 runs less. A lot of times you are in a flow. Things happen so fast that you don't get a chance to think.

"Maybe I could have stayed calm and done better in that match. I was the semifinal stage, so you have to give 15-20 percent extra," the 35-year-old added.

Chahal registered figures of 1-63 from 10 overs in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. He got the big scalp of Kane Williamson (67 off 95), having the Kiwi legend caught at point off a tossed up delivery. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-43) was India's standout bowler, while four bowlers picked one wicket each.

Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling stats in 2019 World Cup

Leg spinner Chahal played eight matches in the 2019 World Cup held in England, claiming 12 wickets at an average of 36.83 and an economy rate of 5.97. His best of 4-51 came against South Africa in Southampton. The bowler dismissed Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Faf du Plessis and Andile Phehlukwayo as India beat South Africa by six wickets.

Chahal also claimed two wickets each against Australia, Afghanistan and West Indies. Overall, the Haryana cricketer has played 72 ODI matches and has claimed 121 wickets at an average of 27.13, with two five-fers and five four-fers.

