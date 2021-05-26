Yuzvendra Chahal shares adorable pictures from his childhood

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently took time out to fondly look back at his childhood. The RCB leg spinner shared a series of pictures from his younger days on social media, in which a young Chahal can be seen dressed up in a variety of get-ups.

Sharing the three pictures, Yuzvendra Chahal captioned the post as ‘Childhood memories’, pairing them with a couple of emojis.

The pictures show Chahal posing in different avatars. One has him impersonating Narada Muni, while in another one, he is wearing a long dress and posing in front of the camera. Yuzvendra Chahal is seen wearing a fancy hat in the third photo shared by him online.

Several fans reacted to the post, using emojis to express their love. Others came up with some cheeky comments, pointing out how Chahal was a poser even in his younger days.

Yuzvendra Chahal has a crucial few months ahead of him

Yuzvendra Chahal - “ India will win the finals of World Test Championship and we are the No.1 contender to win the T20 World Cup. “ (On Sports Tak) #BCCI #WTCFinal #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wnRh0GqKvi — Himanshu (@himanshupunia03) May 20, 2021

Coming back to cricket, Yuzvendra Chahal is approaching a crucial phase in his cricketing career. The 30-year-old is likely to be part of the white-ball squad that will fly to Sri Lanka in July, where he is expected to act as India’s frontline spinner.

Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to face competition from players like Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy as he looks to preserve his place in India’s white-ball squad. The leggie has struggled for form over the last year, casting a shadow of doubt over his place in the Indian team.

A strong showing in Sri Lanka will put him back in contention for the primary spinner slot when India play the T20 World Cup later this year. With reports suggesting IPL 2021 will resume in September, Yuzvendra Chahal will be raring to go and prove his mettle on the cricket field.