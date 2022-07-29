Yuzvendra Chahal shares heartwarming pics with wife Dhanashree after being rested for IND vs WI T20Is

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is enjoying quality time with his wife Dhanashree. The Leggie has been rested for the ongoing five-match T20I series against West Indies.

He took to Instagram ahead of the opening T20I to share special moments with his better half. The duo looked great as they posed for the camera. Chahal donned a designer sweater while Dhanashree opted for a black jacket. The couple are having a great time in Dubai, according to Dhanashree’s Insta stories.

Sharing multiple pictures on social media, Chahal dropped a couple of heart emojis. Dhanashree, in particular, was seen making interesting faces as she posed with her hubby.

The post achieved more than 33K likes within 30 minutes. The couple has a wide fanbase and often share pictures and viral videos to keep the fans engaged. They had tied the nuptial knot in December 2020.

Earlier, Dhanashree had shared a special post for Yuzvendra Chahal, who recently celebrated his birthday.

“Life is a journey but yet so beautiful in many ways. You’re a good man and may god always be kind. Happy birthday @yuzi_chahal. Ps. I’m your biggest fan"

IND vs WI 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal rested alongside Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah for T20I series

Yuzvendra Chahal has been rested for the ongoing T20I series, along with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. He enjoyed a great ODI series against the West Indies, where he scalped seven wickets in three matches, including figures of 4/17 in the final game.

He also had a great tour of England as he took 11 wickets across the white-ball formats. Chahal is expected to return to the team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE.

Also read: IND vs WI 2022: "Sanju Samson's comeback will be written in history books" - Fans react as Samson replaces KL Rahul in India's T20I squad

LIVE POLL Q. Will Yuvendra Chahal help India win T20 World Cup? Yes No 4 votes so far